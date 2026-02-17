As many members of the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s senior aggregate tennis members were recovering from a week of tennis over at Country Week in Shepparton, only four sections mustered for round 16 of the aggregate competition.

In section one, Ryan Patterson proved he’s still one of the frontrunners with a comprehensive 24-8 result, claiming top spot.

Ashley Weston was next cross the line, finishing with a balanced 16-16, while Mark Brown wasn’t too far behind with his 16-17.

Brian Scobie (14-20) and Jason Tan (12-21) rounded out the section.

In section two, it was Mason Scholes’ day, his 24-18 beating out Mandy Allen (21-19) and Andrew Cope (21-20).

Thomas McDonald managed 19-22, netting him fourth, while Mick Cavallin recorded 17-23.

Section three saw Maree Sullivan hammer the competition, her 24-11 result five games better than the next closest, which was Alan Busk (19-16).

Pat Flynn had the reverse result with his 16-19, while Mark Gorman (16-21) and Peter Curran (13-21) brought up the rear.

Finally, in section four, James Wilkinson came in with 24-10, sealing top place ahead of Carl Cutrona (19-16) and Phil Dryden (16-20).

Des Steele finished on 15-20, while John Stanley managed 12-22.

Results

