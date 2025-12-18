The 2025 table tennis year concluded last week when Wangaratta Table Tennis Association played the season’s final contests in all grades.

A grade

Auto 8 (Andrew Lindner, Austin Lindner) def Boralma Berkshire (John Wright, John Bajada), final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: Andrew Lindner 2, J Wright 1, J Bajada 1. Doubles: A and A Lindner.

All players at the table had extra finals night spirit and skip in their step, aiming to dominate the familiar game of their rivals.

After four superb singles matches showcasing a patient display of skill, making for some great rallies interspersed with powerful shots and fantastic defensive play, the score stood at two rubbers each. In what makes a great final, the doubles match would decide the outcome.

The Lindners lost the first set of the match, however after some game plan discussion, re-focussed and played solidly to win the next four games.

While John and John fought back in the last two close games, Auto 8 very happily clinched the premiership.

B grade

Blue Raven (Steve Picken, Aaron Plum) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Ted Tatulaschwili, Rod Gerrett, Michael Bellingham - absent), final rubber score 3/1.

Matches won: Steve Picken 2, Aaron Plum 1, E Tatulaschwili 1.

Picken easily won both his singles matches without dropping a set, while Tatulaschwili showed grit for NVC winning his match against Plum after a determinedly long seven-set battle.

However, it was not enough, as Blue Raven took the other three singles, securing them the B grade premiership.

C grade

NE Ag & Industrial (Matt Curran, Chris Seeley) def Boralma Berkshire (Steve Alger, Akhila Fernando), final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: M Curran 2, C Seeley 1, A Fernando 1. Doubles: S Alger and A Fernando.

The first singles match was an exciting seven setter which went to Seeley after a very close contest.

Curran then played his two singles back-to-back winning narrowly in a topsy turvy match over Fernando before taking the next over Alger.

The C grade premiership was decided early but in good spirits both teams continued to play out the dead rubbers in their last hit for the year.

Consistency Winners for the Spring competition are: A grade - Andrew Lindner, B grade: Sienna Bajada and Stephen Picken, C grade - Akhila Fernando and Reyansh Kanaskar.

Congratulations to all players on their achievements for the whole of 2025.

Play will re-commence after the summer break.

Enquiries: Tom Brown (president) 0429 809 927.