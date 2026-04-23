It’s always exciting when the teams who duked it out in the last game of the season meet once again, and having the rematch fall on ANZAC Day raises the stakes to epic levels.

Whorouly will face off against reigning premiers Bonnie Doon for the first time since that fateful day in September, and with both teams as yet undefeated in season 2026, it’s sure to be an absolute belter.

After going down in the big dance last year, the Lions look to be at their best again.

While they have been renowned for their tough defensive pressure and ability to lock down teams’ shooters, Whorouly has stepped up offensively, having shot 47 more goals than the next highest scoring team.

Coach Kelly Cousins said the team was coming together nicely.

“We have a strong core group that has been together for over five years and has worked hard to establish the brand of netball we want to play,” she said.

“The injection of new players, bringing experience from other leagues, has provided valuable insights while also moulding into the Lions style of netball.

“We’ve welcomed a strong injection of talent this year, bringing greater versatility through our midcourt and adding to the defensive pressure we pride ourselves on.

“A strong focus on fitness, along with smart use of our rolling subs, has allowed us to maximise our team’s impact across the court.

“Abbey’s [Forrest] strength under the post has been a key contributor to our performances, supported strongly by Katie Ivone, who has really taken ownership of our attacking end.”

While it would be great to get even with the Bombers, Cousins said it would be far from a walk in the park.

“We’re really looking forward to taking on the reigning premiers in Bonnie Doon,” she said.

“It’s a great test for us and will give us a clear indication of where we’re at as a team.

“Bonnie Doon is an amazing side with quality players all over the court.

“The matchup between [Bonnie Doon GS] Amy Starzer and [Whorouly GK] Laura Keighran will be an exciting one to watch - both players excel in their roles, and it will be interesting to see how that battle unfolds on court.”

Bombers coach Cass McCormack said her side had worked hard in the preseason and the first four rounds to maintain their pressure and structure for longer.

“A big improvement has come from our consistency and work rate across four quarters,” she said.

“The girls are sticking to structures better and trusting each other more.

“We’re not dropping away in patches like we might have previously, instead, we’re building into games and getting stronger as they go on.

“We’re still missing one of our goalers, but Chloe Cash who normally sits in WA has stepped up and done a great job covering that role, working hard in GA alongside Amy Starzer.”

While the match is important, there will be a tone of sombre remembrance, a stage of occasion given the significance of the day.

“It’s something really special,” McCormack said.

“ANZAC Day is about respect, remembrance, and recognising the sacrifices that have been made.

“To be able to take the court on a day like that is a privilege, and it’s something the group doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s a chance to represent the club with pride and play the game in the right spirit.”

Whorouly hosts Bonnie Doon on Saturday, 25 April, with the A grade match from 2.30pm.

In other round five matches on Sunday, 26 April, King Valley is at home to Moyhu, Milawa heads to Bright, the Bats take on the Blues at Greta, while Benalla All Blacks look to make it three in a row when they take to the courts at Friendlies Oval against Tarrawingee.