The Milawa Racquets Club held grand final showdowns for squash, racquetball and the junior grade last Friday November 20. Once again it was a great night with lots of good food and conviviality as well as a fierce competitiveness for the teams who had made it to the finals. In squash, the grand final teams were the ‘Hammers’ and the ‘Wrenchers’, who fought it out, but in the end the Hammers won. The winning team consisted of David Cavicchiolo, Steve Collins, Simon Klimpsch, Brad Gourlay, Rory Gibb and Noel Evans. Congratulations also go to the winners of the aggregate squash spring competition, with Travis Whiley and Brad Gourlay unable to be split. The winner of the Charlie Collins award for the yearly aggregate was Wayne Dobbs. For racquetball, the grand final was fought between team ‘Kite’ and team ‘Kestrel’. Once again, it was a pretty close score but team Kite were the winners on the night - congratulations to the winning team which consisted of Allister Shaw, Emma Shanley, Peter Wells, Michelle Van Der Byl, Conrad Gehrig and Meghan Gehrig. The winner of the aggregate for both the Spring Comp and the year went to Allister Shaw. The club wishes to thank everyone for their participation and enthusiasm on the night and also the hard work of the committee throughout the season and on the night.