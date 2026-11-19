Too Right held off Rivals in three sets on Wednesday night as the Wangaratta Volleyball Association wrapped up its regular season. Reid and Adrian stood out for Too Right, who edged the opening set 26–24 and took the second 25–17. George and River were among the best for Rivals, who claimed the third set 24–21. Too Right won the match two sets to one. PC defeated Power 6 in straight sets, with Peyton among PC’s best. Power 6 pushed PC in the first two sets, going down 25–23 and 25–22, before PC pulled away to win the third 25–12. Lewis and Vihsa stood out for Power 6. Peaked at High School won the first two sets 25–23 and 25–16 to secure a 2–1 victory over the Rookies. Danielle and Huw impressed for Peaked at High School, while Nathaniel and Alex were among the best for the Rookies, who took the final set 25–15. The junior development squad enjoyed practising their spiking and digging before finishing the session with a closely contested two-set match. New players are welcome to join the squad on Wednesdays from 5.30pm at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre.