Wangaratta Magpies face a daunting challenge this week hosting North Albury, who are coming off a confidence-boosting victory over second-placed Wodonga Raiders last week.

The Magpies escaped with a draw against Myrtleford in their previous match after a Lazarus-like comeback in the final term and could ride that momentum into Saturday's fixture.

The match will feature the competition's two leading spearheads, Amanda Umanski for Magpies, who has scored 272 goals so far this season, and North Albury's Lily Kelly with 249 goals.

With Umanski sharing the prime attack with the consistent Claire Wilson, Magpies should be able to match it with the Hoppers in attack, and then rely on strong defensive effort to gain an edge.

Magpies coach Shea Cunningham said North Albury's ladder position reflected their consistency this season.

"Their strength really sits at the goal end — they’ve got a well-established, experienced combination and with Grace Hay arguably the competition’s best rebounder, they’re able to generate repeat opportunities and build scoreboard pressure," Cunningham said.

"That means we’ll need to be switched on from the first whistle and look to limit those second chances.

"For us, it’s a balance between respecting what they do well and backing our own system.

"We’ll have some focus around our defensive accountability and making sure we apply pressure through the court, but ultimately we want to play our brand and trust the structures we’ve put in place."

Cunningham said the ladder, like the competition, was incredibly tight at the moment.

"We slipped to sixth after the draw last week, so every game is important from here on in," she said.

"There’s no room for lapses if you want to stay in touch with that top group."

With a full list to choose from and home court advantage, the Magpies should be confident of a strong showing.

Wangaratta Rovers face the toughest of all challenges this week taking on top of the ladder and unbeaten Yarrawonga on their home court.

The Pigeons have swept all before them so far this season and are two games clear of the rest of the competition while the Hawks have just one win in the eight games played.

For coach Stacey Lamb, the previous results aren't the be all and end all, the priority remains the squad's mindset.

"Winning is not everything and wanting to win is, the way the team has responded is pleasing," Lamb said.

"The whole club trains hard and loves to compete, they compete at training in drills and that will put us in good stead going forward and improving.

"These few weeks were always going to be tough, as we face top four teams in a row but this is sport and sport can be a great teacher for life, persistence and resilience.

"This whole squad [C grade, B and A] are young and skilful, sprinkled with some great experienced players and leaders.

"How we respond and what we do each week to improve is a gauge of how we will progress and develop as players and a club.

"I am so very proud and impressed by this squad.

"C grade continues to strive and get great wins, B and A grade are working hard, learning and developing and our junior grades listen to the great coaches we have and are progressing, playing a great Rovers brand of netball."

Lamb said playing Yarrawonga was always a pleasure because they get to complete and play against the best of the best.

"They are the best netball team of this era and have a team full of future Hall of Famers," she said.

"In saying that they are also fabulous players and great humans that many of us Rovers have formed friendships with over time and through representative netball.

"The Bridget Cassar and Lily Palmer match up excites me, it will be like the master vs the apprentice.

"Laura Irvine and Holly McCarthy in the midcourt will be a battle worth watching and Hannah Symes and Sophia Pasquali in goal circle will be fun to watch too."