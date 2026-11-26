It’s almost time for finals in the Country Basketball League, but exactly who will contest the postseason is still malleable. The top four teams at the conclusion of this weekend’s round nine will advance to the knockout stages, and Wangaratta’s men are still very much in the conversation. The Warriors sit sixth on the ladder with two games to play, but sit just one point behind fourth-placed Myrtleford, who they are set to encounter this Sunday. The permutations of who can and can’t make finals are starting to solidify, with only Wangaratta and Wodonga Wolves (18 points each) able to unseat Myrtleford (19 points) and sneak into the postseason. To make finals, the Warriors will need to beat the Saints on Sunday, and win one more match than the Wolves across the weekend to leapfrog them on the ladder and live to play at least one more week. Saturday’s match with Benalla Breakers also has an impact on whether the Warriors make it, with a victory making it harder for Wodonga to qualify. Given Wodonga play Seymour (third) and Wallan (second) across the weekend, the door is very much open for Wangaratta. Men’s coach Adam Maher said they’d rather put up winning results against both Benalla and Myrtleford than rely on other matches going in their favour. “I think we need to win one game, but our plan is we’ve got to win both games on the weekend,” he said. “We could possibly get away with only winning Myrtleford, but it’s also reliant on Wodonga who are above us, they’re playing Wallan and Seymour, which I would expect would be two losses. “I won’t put them away, Wodonga are a youthful side, but I would be thinking there’s a good chance Wallan and Seymour to get those two wins through the weekend, which would put us in a better place. “If those two games are a loss for Wodonga and we win against Myrtleford, I’m fairly sure we’ll take the fourth position.” To be even having these conversations around finals in Wangaratta’s first year back in the CBL is a remarkable achievement, especially considering the Warriors didn’t even win a game until round five. “No matter what happens this weekend, I think it’s a really great plus for Wangaratta basketball,” Maher said. “I think I’ve said it before, but to have a team of Wangaratta juniors who have come through the junior program and to play in a senior competition, it makes me very proud, as the dad of a couple of the kids and also as a president, to know our program’s now filtered into the next level which is senior basketball. “It’s great we’re back on the court full stop, that we’ve worked it out and we’re back, and also we’re now giving those local kids an opportunity to play locally, and you can really see it.” Wangaratta’s season comes to a head this weekend, taking on Benalla Breakers in Benalla from 7pm on Saturday, before the all-important clash with the Myrtleford Saints at WSAC from 2pm on Sunday.