Social media
Home page>Sport>Under 12 vindication
Sport

Under 12 vindication

<p>CHAMPIONS: Wangaratta City FC\\'s under 12 boys side went through undefeated to win the illustrious Shepparton Cup.</p>\\n
<p>CHAMPIONS: Wangaratta City FC\\'s under 12 boys side went through undefeated to win the illustrious Shepparton Cup.</p>\\n

CHAMPIONS: Wangaratta City FC's under 12 boys side went through undefeated to win the illustrious Shepparton Cup.

Young Devils win prestigious Shepparton Cup after in-season finals heartbreak
Nathan de Vries
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Dr Fidge joins state election contest

Dr Fidge joins state election contest
Dr Fidge joins state election contest
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 28 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 28 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 28 October, 2026
News

Year 12s celebrate school milestone

Year 12s celebrate school milestone
Year 12s celebrate school milestone
News

Record fair ready to spin in Wangaratta

Record fair ready to spin in Wangaratta
Record fair ready to spin in Wangaratta