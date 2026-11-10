Wangaratta bowlers endure heartbreaking results

Ovens and Murray weekend pennant - round 5 A1: Wangaratta Hyundai A1 lost with the last bowl of the game at YMGCR on Saturday. Wangaratta were struggling to keep pace with the home side in the blustery conditions, however they found some fight toward the end of the match and roared back into calculations. With the scores all tied up, Wang held shot for the entire last end courtesy of a Leon Quartermain lead bowl sitting just behind the jack until YMGCR’s Anne Miles delivered the last bowl of the game replacing Wang’s bowl with her own and YMGCR survived by a single shot. Adrian Pantling, Laurie McDonald, Barb McDonald and Brian Challman dominated their game to win by 14 shots (32-18), as did Mark Allan, Trevor Selwood, Greg McDonald and Leon Quartermain, 25-12. Tim Cromie, Phil Davern, Gary Fenlon and Kylie Alexander fought back from a seven shot deficit to win by four (20-16), but a heavy loss to Maurie Braden’s rink (7-39) saw the visitors go down despite three rink wins. Final scores: Wangaratta 6pts 84 shots def by YMGCR 12pts 85 shots. Next week Wang will host Myrtleford. A4: Wangaratta Hourigan’s Butchery A4 were also on the wrong side of a one-shot margin against a strong North Albury outfit at Wangaratta on Saturday. Terry Johnson, Richie Allan, Ric Chivers and Sheryl Keir kept the home side in the hunt with a dominant display that saw them win 29-13. Terry Corrigan (15-22), Ken Essenhigh (16-19) and Gerald Brown (20-27) all had losses in the close defeat. Final scores: Wangaratta 2pts 80 def by North Albury 16pts 81 shots. Despite the loss, Wangaratta remain third on the ladder with a chance to open the gap wider when they play fifth placed Rutherglen next week. A5: Wang Luminosity A5 lost a close contest against undefeated Corryong at Wang on Saturday. Nev Jones, Neil Jensen, Klaus Kazenwadel and Bruce Desmond had a strong win 28-16, while Ron McAuliffe, Keith Izard, Ros Howard and Mick Mackow also won, 24-17. Unfortunately for the home side, a big loss to Lyn Kahlefeldt’s rink (8-29) sealed the result for the visitors. Final scores: Wangaratta 2pts 60 shots def by Corryong 12pts 62 shots. Wang will travel to Club Corowa next week. B5: Wang WinSec B5 were defeated by home side YMGCR on Saturday. Graeme Norman, Graeme Bull, Jodi Powell and Thelma Stones were Wang’s best performing rink losing by just two shots (16-18). John Knight’s rink (8-30) and Mick Lennane’s rink (11-20) both suffered big losses. Final scores: Wang 0 pts 35 shots def by Rutherglen 14 pts 68 shots. Wangaratta has a bye next week.