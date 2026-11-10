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Wangaratta bowlers endure heartbreaking results

<p>PERFECT FORM: Kevin Lenehan lays down a shot. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>PERFECT FORM: Kevin Lenehan lays down a shot. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

PERFECT FORM: Kevin Lenehan lays down a shot. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

The weekend was one to forget for many local lawn bowlers
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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