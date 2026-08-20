A grade

The Wangaratta Rangers produced another strong weekend of baseball at Targoora Park on Sunday, with the A Grade side leading the way with an impressive 6-1 victory over the Wodonga Warriors.

The Rangers controlled the game for much of the afternoon, collecting 13 hits and combining a strong offensive performance with excellent pitching to secure an important win heading into the finals.

Motoki Sato was the standout with the bat, producing an outstanding four hits from five at-bats - Sato opened his day with a triple before adding three singles, while also stealing two bases.

Sam McPherson was equally influential in the middle of the Rangers lineup, going three-for-four and driving in two runs.

His double in the first inning gave Wangaratta an early 1-0 advantage, before another run-scoring double in the third restored the Rangers' lead after Wodonga had briefly levelled the scores.

Nathan Pool and Josh Wells also collected multiple hits as the Rangers' offence consistently applied pressure.

On the mound, Tanner Godenzi got the start and worked effectively through two and two-thirds innings, allowing just one hit and no runs.

Wells then took over in relief, throwing three scoreless innings while surrendering no hits and striking out two.

The victory continues a strong season for the Rangers A Grade side, who now turn their attention to their final home-and-away game against Albury Bears Gold this Sunday.

B grade

The Rangers Black B Grade side also enjoyed a winning afternoon, overcoming Wodonga Warriors Maroon 11-7 in an entertaining contest.

The Rangers were aggressive from the outset, scoring three runs in the opening inning before Wodonga responded with four runs of their own.

Wangaratta regained control in the third inning, scoring three times before producing another four-run rally in the fourth to put the game beyond reach.

Heath French was outstanding for the Rangers, going a perfect 3-for-3 and driving in two runs.

Jason Jonker also collected three hits, while Stephen Johnstone and Matt Shears contributed multiple hits.

The Rangers showed excellent patience at the plate, drawing eight walks, while their aggressive running game produced seven stolen bases.

French also started on the mound and struck out five over three innings before Jonker closed out the game with a scoreless inning of relief.

C grade

The C grade results were split, with Rangers Orange producing one of their biggest wins of the season, defeating Wodonga Warriors 17-3.

Rangers Orange established control early, scoring six runs in the first inning before adding five runs in both the third and fourth innings.

The Rangers' offence was supported by an outstanding approach at the plate, drawing 12 walks and stealing 12 bases.

Darcy Sanders, Matt Sanders, Taylor Jones, Jack Dean, Mark Sianda and Alex Corral all contributed hits, while the pitching combination of Sanders and Jones kept Wodonga's offence under control.

The Rangers Black C grade side faced a tougher afternoon, falling 11-3 to Porepunkah Panthers after conceding seven runs in the opening inning.

Hayden Kiker and Katie Maiden recorded the Rangers' only hits, with Kiker also driving in a run.

The Rangers continued to show plenty of aggression on the bases, stealing six times.

Juniors

The club's under 15s produced one of the weekend's most exciting results, defeating Porepunkah Panthers 3-2 in a tight pitchers’ duel.

The Rangers opened the scoring in the first inning before Kiker drove in a run in the second to make it 2-1.

Porepunkah levelled the contest in the fourth, but the Rangers regained the lead later in the inning through a steal of home.

The pitching combination of Hinston Lai and Kazu Anderson-Ohata was crucial - Lai worked two innings, while Anderson-Ohata dominated in relief, throwing three innings and striking out seven.

Kiker and Anderson-Ohata collected the Rangers' hits, while Lai and Kiker each drove in a run.

The result was particularly important for the Rangers' under 15s as they head into the finals.

The under 12 clash also provided plenty of excitement, with Wangaratta Orange recording a great win to secure their place in next weekend's finals.

Unfortunately, the Rangers Black under 12 side was defeated, bringing their season to an end.

It sets up a huge weekend for Wangaratta Rangers Baseball Club, with finals scheduled in the under 12, under 15 and B grade competitions.

The A grade and C grade teams will play their final home-and-away games this Sunday, with all games being played in Wangaratta.

With multiple Rangers sides heading into finals and the A grade team finishing the regular season with strong momentum, there is plenty to look forward to as the club enters the business end of the season.