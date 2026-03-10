Wangaratta netball and the North East as a whole was well represented at the weekend’s Netball Victoria state titles down in Melbourne.

Up against the other 17 regions from across metro and regional Victoria, the North East sent teams down to compete in the under 15, under 17, and open divisions, with solid results across the board.

The under 15s had a roller coaster of a weekend, finishing ninth overall with a record of 9-8.

Meanwhile, the 17 and under side made it all the way to the preliminary finals stage, finishing the round robin section of the tournament in the top five with a 12-5 record.

After a slow start, the North East squad ripped through the back end of the tournament, smashing Gippsland 21-7 and Wimmera Mallee 16-11 to send them to the knockouts.

North East faced local rivals Goulburn in the semi, with a 13-10 win seeing them progress to the preliminary final, where they were handled convincingly by Chisholm 7-15.

Led by coach Stacey Lamb, the open side took it right up to some of the best talent in the state, but missed out on finals with a ninth-placed finish (5-7).

Despite the challenging run, the North East squad managed to knock off rivals Goulburn and came within three goals of eventual champions East Gippsland.

"The three days of high quality netball played against the state's best at Victoria's home of netball was a wonderful experience for Wangaratta athletes,” coach Stacey Lamb said.

“Lily Palmer and Holly Humphry played vital roles in the open team.

“Arabella Caviccholo and Grace Saunders enjoyed their first time experience playing this tournament style indoors in the 15 and under division.

“Lily Lyster, Lainey Draper, Issy McMahon and Minnie Humphry shone, taking their 17 and under team all the way to a preliminary final.

“Wangaratta Rovers' Lainey Draper was vice captain of the side and won many turnover balls for her team in the midcourt.”

Attention now turns to final preparation for the local netball seasons, which kick off in a matter of weeks.