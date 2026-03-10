Round 19 of the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s senior aggregate tennis competition saw dominant wins across the section, as well as far closer results.

In section one, Matt Allen came away with the chocolates, claiming top spot with his 23-13 end score.

The ever-consistent Ryan Patterson had a decent day with his 19-19, while Dave Postlethwaite managed 18-19.

The rest of the section weren’t too far behind, with Mario Pane coming in with 17-21 and Mark Brown on 16-22.

Section two was an incredible closely fought affair, with final placings separated by the barest of margins.

Ultimately, Andrew Lindner had enough on the board to secure the win with 20-15, a mere one-game difference from Mandy Allen and Mick Cavallin, both on 20-16.

Ashley Weston wasn’t too far off the pace with 19-17, while Brian Scobie came in with 9-24.

Mason Scholes came up with the goods in section three, finishing the day with 24-13, ahead of Maree Sullivan’s 19-18.

Not too far behind was Thomas McDonald’s 18-19, while Andrew Cope (17-22) and Mark Gorman (16-22) were always in the hunt.

Section four saw Carl Curtona salute, with his 23-14 securing the win ahead of Michael Falkenberg’s 21-13.

Greg Renner claimed bronze with his 17-20, ahead of Phil Dryden (16-19) and James Wilkinson (11-22).

Finally, in section five, Tony Clarebrough held off all challengers to come in with 24-11, first in the section.

Sue Piper (18-16) and Sartaj Bal (17-14) enjoyed a spirited contest all day, while Robyn Snowdon (15-20) and Cam Vincent (10-23) rounded out the group.

Results

Section: 1 - Matt Allen 24-13, Ryan Patterson 19-19, Dave Postlethwaite 18-19, Mario Pane 17-21, Mark Brown 16-22.

Section: 2 - Andrew Lindner 20-15, Mandy Allen 20-16, Mick Cavallin 20-16, Ashley Weston 19-17, Brian Scobie 9-24.

Section: 3 - Mason Scholes 24-13, Maree Sullivan 19-18, Thomas McDonald 18-19, Andrew Cope 17-22, Mark Gorman 16-22.

Section: 4 - Carl Cutrona 23-14, Michael Falkenberg 21-13, Greg Renner 17-20, Phil Dryden 16-19, James Wilkinson 11-22.

Section: 5 - Tony Clarebrough 24-11, Sue Piper 18-16, Sartaj Bal 17-14, Robyn Snowdon 15-20, Cam Vincent 10-23.