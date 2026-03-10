An early morning football training program at Galen Catholic College is engaging youngsters before the school day begins, focusing on skills which will serve them both on and off the field.

Galen teachers Aron Lombardi, who is head coach of the Team Vic under 14s, and Jeremy Campbell, head coach of the V/Line under 15 side, trialled the initiative in term four last year, working with students from the school's year seven football team.

"They were a great group of students who won the division and region championships, and also qualified for the state championship finals in Melbourne," Aron said.

The success of those initial sessions led to them this year being expanded, with the full support of college principal Shaun Mason, and offered to year seven and eight students.

Take-up for the 2026 program was faster than anticipated, and it is currently at capacity with 60 students involved, including one female footballer.

"It has been great having girls in the program and creating as many opportunities as possible for the female students at Galen, especially as they start year seven," Aron said.

Students involved in the program have been training on Thursday mornings since the second week of the school year.

Along with those based in Wangaratta, there are those who travel from outlying towns including Corowa and Beechworth.

They arrive at school at 7am, train until 8.20am, and from there follow their usual class schedule.

"It has been great to see so many different clubs represented, and families making an effort to get to school early from so many different locations," Aron said.

"For our first day this year, we started with an inside learning session for both players and family members where we went through different life skills that are important to becoming better people, which also helps the students improve as footballers.

"Each week we focus on a different life skill, and continue to point out good examples of students who are displaying those skills throughout the sessions.

"This really has been a huge focus of the program: helping create good people, and hoping it results in them becoming better footballers who go on to be great people in the community."

Aron said he and Jeremy had coached in high level football programs both in school settings and in the talent pathway.

"While drawing on our experiences in different programs, we wanted to create a truly unique, Galen-focused experience which helps students settle into school life at Galen," he said.

The program has also had a noticeable effect within the school environment.

"It seems to create a real buzz around the school on a Thursday morning as everyone arrives at school and sees 60 kids on the oval training," Aron said.

"It is too early to tell, but we hope it is having a positive impact on their learning and overall school engagement.

"So far, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from the kids and parents alike, which we are really happy with.

"The main thing from the students is that they are enjoying the program, and the parent feedback has been incredibly positive about focusing on growing the students as people first and footballers second.

"I think the most positive indicator has been the huge number of students excited to get to school early for training.

"I think it shows if you do things with a crazy amount of enthusiasm and create meaningful learning experiences for students, it can be very impactful.

"We are hoping that their passion for playing football can translate into building a true connection to Galen, and the students can build life skills that help them well beyond the football field."