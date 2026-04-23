Inline hockey will enter a new era in Wangaratta this Sunday, with the start of an inaugural 16-week winter competition.

Border Benchwarmers/Wangaratta Royals Club committee member Laura Lengrand said the very first domestic season in Wangaratta was a huge milestone for the sport, with its rapid growth nationally being reflected locally.

She said more than 40 players across four junior (U14) and three senior (15+) teams have signed up for the competition, which will be held on basketball courts two and three in the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC) each Sunday morning - junior games at 9.45am and 10.25am and a senior game at 11am.

Junior teams consist of six to seven players while the senior teams comprise three players and a goalie.

"We are very excited to showcase what inline hockey is all about: speed, skill, teamwork, and community spirit," Lengrand said.

"It’s also a fantastic opportunity to put Wangaratta on the map as a developing hub for inline hockey - something that is growing quickly.

"We hope that this growth, and competition will allow the club's vision come to life, as we continue growing the sport locally and eventually establish a dedicated space for inline hockey in Wangaratta.

"By growing the sport, we hope this will also allow the council to see the value of supporting the build or a rink or facilitating infrastructure that the club can use permanently, with the rink setup, as we have nearly outgrown the WSAC as we can only utilise courts two and three."

Lengrand said the sport is suitable for all levels, from beginners to pro level.

"It is a fun, exciting and challenging sport to play that is both mental stimulating and physically challenging," she said.

"The inline hockey community is incredibly welcoming and has such an inclusive, supportive and energetic vibe to it; not just in our town, but Australia-wide.

"In regards to the Wangaratta club, the Benchwarmers is growing over the last 12 months with new players coming in to explore the sport and try something new, and different.

"We've secured awesome sponsors for each of the senior teams, which carry their names of Wangaratta 4WD Centre, BFT Wangaratta and Old Town 'N' Country Tavern."

Lengrand said the growth of the sport locally - from around five players a year ago - had been largely driven by its fun factor, with Wednesday evening training at the WSAC a favourite night of the week for the juniors and parents.

"It's very social and we link in activities and special events to make each player enjoy their time, with a 'birthday hat' kids wear on their helmet when they have a birthday and they get a special hockey card...we also do dress up for Halloween, and recently had an Easter theme," she said.

"We just want to keep it interesting and engaging for them.

"Wednesday night training is also done in small groups to allow coach Beau and coach Shane work on skill growth and game play.

"Our junior teams...Royal Jesters, Royal Dutchesses, Royal Knights and Royal Ringers can't wait to play."

Lengrand encouraged community members to come down and watch the games this Sunday morning and said new players - even with no experience -are welcome.

People can rach out to the club via social media (Facebook/Instagram), or come down to training from 5pm Wednesdays during school terms.