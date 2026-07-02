Both Wangaratta and Wangaratta Rovers senior sides will be forced to navigate key outs as they battle a six-day break and the harsh elements this week before a split-round bye.

The ‘Pies had the derby in their control almost all day last Sunday which would have propelled them to the top of the ladder, until Brodie Filo kicked the Rovers in front with around 10 minutes left in the game.

Despite slipping late, the Magpies still had the game on their boot when the final siren went as Aidan Tilley launched a prayer from 50m out which fell short.

Coach Jason Heatley said playing with 17 men for half of the third quarter after Matt Kelly was yellow-carded came back to haunt his side, and he hoped they could learn from it.

“We held our own, but you can't measure what it took out of people, it's like playing tug-of-war 10 against eight… it comes down to discipline,” he said.

”If we keep on adding to our learning capabilities, then that's a positive out of the weekend.

“I'm competitive, you always want to win and so do our guys, but it is what it is sometimes.”

Rest and recovery has been the focus throughout the week for the Magpies on a six-day break, as they and almost every other country club across the state have battled with a deluge of rain.

Heatley said the Melbourne contingent of the playing group were able to hit the track at their Coburg headquarters on Wednesday night as they prepare to come up against what they expect to be a desperate Albury side at the Wangaratta Showgrounds this Saturday.

The Tigers have only managed three wins in the year so far after making a major recruiting splash over the off-season for their 150th anniversary.

Heatley said the Magpies will be resting midfielder Joel Stevens this week who has been one of the recruits of the season in the black and white, along with others who will be a Thursday night decision.

Wangaratta now sits a game behind their cross-town rivals and would need to be flawless from here to give themselves a chance of the minor premiership.

On field action at the showgrounds begins with the thirds from 10am.

Wangaratta Rovers will be heading to Corowa to take on the Roos at John Foord Oval.

Coach Sam Murray, who injured his hamstring in the second half of Sunday’s derby, will miss this weekend.

Football operations manager Mario Antonello said Murray was diagnosed with a low-grade strain and the club would reassess his injury timeline following the split round bye next weekend.

Antonello said big man Ed Dayman will also be likely to miss after sustaining a finger injury and a decision on Jace McQuade will be made on Thursday night as he continues to battle with hip soreness.

Corowa-Rutherglen are coming off three narrow losses and will look to improve on their 40-point loss to the Rovers in round three.