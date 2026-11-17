Wangaratta is the surprise packed of the 2026 CBL season. After losing their first two matches of the season, the Warriors have now strung together a pentad of victories to see them sit fourth on the ladder, with their most recent wins coming against Albury Cougars and Shepparton Gators over the weekend. Taking to the court at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday evening, the Warriors came out on top of the Cougars in a see-sawing match, 84-70. An evenly-fought first term gave way to a 10-point lead to the visitors by the half, but the Cougars cut it to a five-point ball game coming into the final quarter. Cooper Newton (17 points), Cooper Clark (15) and Harvey Lyster (13) were on song in the final term, with the Warriors outscoring the Cougars by nine points to clinch the win. “I thought we controlled it fairly well from the very start, we went out there with our gameplan, defence was going to be our game,” coach Adam Maher said. “I thought we did pretty well on that, our offence seems to be getting better, we seem to be getting more patient at what we’re trying to do, and just play our game. “I think we’re achieving what we want to, and the scores are reflecting that. “We had to rotate a few guys to see where they were sitting. “We had guys set up, maybe not on the scoreboard as much, but Charlie Flynn, Lennie Cashman had a great game, obviously Cooper Clark had a good game on the scoreboard as well as Cooper Newton. “I couldn’t sit here and say one individual playing is holding up the team, I think we’re really coming together as a great team’s team.” The Warriors’ next opponent was the lowly Shep Gators, and when play began on the showcourt at WSAC on Sunday afternoon, the hosts were determined not to underestimate their foe. A 21-13 quarter time lead blew out to 38-19 by the half, and from there, it was just about game management and putting a team away. The Gators had no answer, as Sam Kain (20 points), Lyster (11) and Harrison Pople (11) led the way to an 87-44 drubbing. “We went out, we said we wanted to run them, we wanted to make sure we got it through some hands,” Maher said. “We wanted to shift the defence, make them make the mistake, which ends up giving us a really great shot. “Certainly, our transition offence was really great, we had twos, threes, fours, fives running down the court, and that comes back to team effort. “Sam Kain has been having an outstanding year, he’s fresh out of under 18s, he’s a young guy, he knows he’s got a role to play, that four, five position. “He’s not the tallest player when he goes out there, but he’s got the biggest heart.” The Warriors have just three matches left to consolidate their place inside the top four and book a ticket to the playoffs.