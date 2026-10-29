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Warriors Women ready to give it a red hot crack

<p>PRIMED AND READY: Wangaratta Warriors\\' Zara Berry and Tahlia Pallpratt are pumped for their return match against Wodonga Wolves this Saturday. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n
<p>PRIMED AND READY: Wangaratta Warriors\\' Zara Berry and Tahlia Pallpratt are pumped for their return match against Wodonga Wolves this Saturday. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n

PRIMED AND READY: Wangaratta Warriors' Zara Berry and Tahlia Pallpratt are pumped for their return match against Wodonga Wolves this Saturday. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

Wangaratta Warriors women determined to to improve in rematch against Wodonga Wolves
Shane Douthie
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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