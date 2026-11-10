WDSS athletes perform at SSV state championships

Wangaratta District Specialist School's athletics team has been busy over the past month. A number of athletes earned selection, through their performances at pathway events, to School Sport Victoria's secondary state championships on 16 October and primary state championships on 29 October. Both events were held at Lakeside Stadium Albert Park, and gave students the chance to represent both WDSS and the Hume Region. Some did so for the first time, while others were able to showcase the skills they had honed during winter training. The 13-member secondary athletics team won 10 gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, while the eight primary athletes returned with one gold, four silver and five bronze. While achievements including many personal bests were highlights, the biggest plus for students competing at these events is the learning moments they enjoy as growing athletes immersed in the community. At the secondary championships, results were: Emylee Yates - 2nd 12-14 years girls MC long jump, 3.33m; 2nd 12-14 girls MC 100m, 15.24; 6th 12-14 girls MC shot put, 5.25. Justin Kneebone - 3rd 12-14 boys MC shot put, 6.60m; 1st 12-14 boys MC 800m, 2.54. Corry Unthank - 3rd 12-14 boys MC 100m, 15.23; 1st 12-14 boys MC 200m, 29.59; 1st 12-14 boys MC long jump, 4.51m. Lara Pearson - 1st 15-16 girls MC 200m, 28.28; 1st 15-16 girls MC long jump, 3.84; 1st 15-16 girls MC 100m, 13.56. Taylah Watts - 1st 15-16 girls MC shot put, 7.61. Victor Austin - 6th 15-16 boys MC long jump, 2.96m; 4th 15-16 boys MC 100m, 15.21. Tyler Vescio - 7th 15-16 boys MC 100m, 16.22. Riley Coyne - 4th 15-16 boys MC shot put, 7.87. Victoria Waddell-Laing - 3rd 17-20 girls MC shot put, 6.18. Mia Godwin - 1st 17-20 girls MC 100m, 15.25; 1st 17-20 girls MC 200m, 32.35; 1st 17-20 girls MC 800m, 3.09. Dan Pioch - 4th 17-20 boys MC shot put, 8.47. Will Leahy - 5th 17-20 boys MC 800m, 2.51. Harry White - 5th 17-20 boys MC 100m, 13.45; 3rd 17-20 boys MC 200m, 27.20. Results from the primary championships were: Jack King - 7th 9-10 boys MC 100m, 19.00; 3rd 9-10 boys MC 800m, 3.31; 6th 9-10 boys MC 200m, 39.50. Dusty King - 8th 9-10 boys MC 200m, 40.16; 8th 9-10 boys MC 100m, 19.06; 7th 9-10 boys MC long jump, 2.09m. Lavina Braun - 4th 11 girls MC long jump, 2.19; 5th 11 girls MC 200m, 42.51. Rylee Train - 2nd 11 boys MC 100m, 17.10; 2nd 11 boys MC 200m, 34.95; 2nd 11 boys MC 800m, 3.09.84. Milly Wilson - 3rd 12-13 girls MC long jump, 2.48m; 4th 12-13 girls MC 800m, 4.03. Scarlett Kaine - 3rd 12-13 girls MC 800m, 3.29.87; 3rd 12-13 girls MC 100m, 16.50; 2nd 12-13 girls MC 200m, 35.53. Lily Petersen - 5th 12-13 girls MC 100m, 18.20; 3rd 12-13 girls MC shot put, 3.03. Tony Woodley - 1st 12-13 boys MC 100m, 15.30; 7th 12-13 boys MC shot put, 4.55m.