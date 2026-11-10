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WDSS athletes perform at SSV state championships

<p>PROUD: Milly Wilson finished third in long jump at the state championships.</p>\\n
<p>PROUD: Milly Wilson finished third in long jump at the state championships.</p>\\n

PROUD: Milly Wilson finished third in long jump at the state championships.

Specialist school athletes shine at Lakeside Stadium's state championships.
Simone Kerwin
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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