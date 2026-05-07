Wangaratta District Specialist School students performed well at the recent School Sport Victoria State Swimming Championships.

Corry Unthank and Tyler Pearson have both trained with the Wangaratta Stingrays swimming multiclass squad.

They have relished the swim sessions, and this showed through at the championships, from which they each returned with personal bests and medals.

This was Corry's first year of swim racing, and he competed at the SSV championships in the 12 to 14 years 50m freestyle (finishing fourth with a PB of 41.08), and the 12-14 boys 50m backstroke (second with a PB of 48.67).

Tyler, who is now training with the Stingrays' main squad, took second place in both the 17-20 years boys 50m freestyle (38.03 PB) and the 17-20 boys 50m backstroke (51.98 PB).