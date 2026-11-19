If it’s not one thing, it’s another – if it isn’t inconsistency with bat and ball which costs matches, it’s conditions and inclement weather. Wangaratta Magpies A grade cricketers will be hoping the skies are clear and the team is firing this weekend, when they head down to the Benalla Gardens Oval to face the Bushrangers in what could shape as a finals-defining encounter even now. After arguably being the form team with the bat, the Magpies have slumped to fifth overall with a 2-4 record, while the Bushrangers sit inside the cut-off for finals with a balanced 3-3 ledger. When they’re good, they’re great, but when the Magpies err with either bat or ball, the results are calamitous, exemplified by their recent 201-run loss to Rovers United Bruck. “The first eight or so overs, I think we bowled unreal, but Chazzy [Charith Perera, 151 off 125] was… it took a while for him to get to double figures, but after that it all went downhill for us,” Magpies captain Cooper Matheson said. “We lost the plot with the ball, no one executed any plans with what we wanted to do, we spoke about it leading into it, but nothing went our way throughout the day at all. “With the bat, I said I’d rather we get skittled early and try and win the game than sit there and bat 45 overs and dead-bat. “We probably threw the wicket away a little bit, but the pressure’s on when you’re chasing 280 from the get-go.” The weekend’s clash with the Bushrangers is the perfect chance for the Magpies to prove they have what it takes to contend once more, but the weather doesn’t seem to be on their side. Frustratingly, the rainclouds seem to be on a seven-day schedule, gathering Friday and Saturday and making it incredibly annoying for ground curators, players and team managers. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting up to 70mm of rain for the Wangaratta area across Friday and Saturday, and if the flood-prone Gardens Oval receives even half that, the likelihood of getting a game in takes a significant hit. The Magpies will be looking to make early inroads with the ball, led by young pacer Oscar Edwards, who currently leads the league bowling charts, having taken 12 poles at 14 across six matches. “They’ve got the bats and the bowlers, so it’ll be a tough hit-out for us, and it’s one we really need to win to stay in contention – we want to be in the top four again of the one-dayers pre-Christmas, so it’s a must-win for us,” Matheson said. “Oscar’s been absolutely huge for us, he’s only 16. “We gave him a role in round one and he’s stuck with it, and he’s only improving week in, week out which is good. “He a good little left-arm nibbler, little in-swingers to the right-hander, but he’s a very good listener. “He’s one I can set a field to, say ‘do this’, and he won’t change from it, and it shows since he’s leading the wickets – he sticks to his plans and takes wickets. “As he gets older he’ll get quicker, stronger – he’s one you hope keeps playing cricket and doesn’t just fall into playing footy and throwing cricket away because he could be a very handy cricketer.” The Magpies take on Benalla Bushrangers at the lovely Gardens Oval in Benalla this Saturday from 12.30pm, weather permitting. In other matches, City Colts will be up against it when they take on the undefeated Yarrawonga Mulwala Lakers at Mulwala’s Lonsdale Reserve, while Rovers United Bruck will be short odds favourites to take down Delatite Devils at WJ Findlay Oval, and Ovens Valley United play Beechworth Wanderers at Baarmutha Park.