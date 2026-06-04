It’s a question which has been pondered around the league for the last two seasons: how do you beat Wangaratta Rovers?

The back-to-back premiers are well positioned to push for a three-peat heading into round six of the Ovens and Murray season, undefeated and on top of the ladder.

This weekend, they’ll have the opportunity to push their winning streak to 17 games on the trot when they host a fired-up Lavington Panthers outfit eager to spoil the party.

It’s been just over a month since they last shared the footy field in a match which went the way of the Hawks to the tune of 23 points, but if recent results are any indication, the Rovers may be vulnerable early.

In two of their last four matches, the Rovers have been behind at quarter time – the Panthers were one such team to have the Hawks on the back foot early, four goals up at the first break.

Obviously, the brown and gold have been good enough to overcome the deficit and run out winners, but it’s an area of the game they’ll no doubt be keen to rectify as soon as possible.

“We’re definitely prone to a slow start, I think a lot of teams get up to play the top of the ladder,” Rovers football operations manager Mario Antonello said.

“It’s the team that can sustain it for the longest who are the most successful, that’s not just the start of the footy quarter, that’s throughout the whole year – the teams who can continue momentum and build up and see the season out, they’re the teams who will be up there at the end of the year.

“The season so far is as good as we could’ve ever wanted.

“We’re 7-0, we’re happy with where things are at, but we also know your season’s not defined by your first eight games, it’s how you finish.

“We’ve just got to continue and try and perfect our brand and our game style of football throughout the year.

“We’ve got a really solid block of games coming up – we play Lavington followed by Yarra’, Myrtleford and Wangaratta through June, so the next four weeks are pretty tough games.”

One of the Rovers’ key strengths is the depth of their midfield talent, and even the new names are rapidly establishing themselves as premier ball-winners.

First-year Rover Mitch Hardie has been reliable since joining the club, but he’s gone to another level in recent weeks, fresh off a 48 disposal, six inside 50 and one goal game against Wodonga Raiders.

Meanwhile, Rovers coach Sam Murray has been cleared to play after he was reported and charged with attempting to strike an opponent last weekend.

The low-level offence carries a one-match suspension, but the club submitted an early guilty plea, which downgraded the penalty to a reprimand.

He remains eligible to win the Morris Medal.

The Rovers take on Lavington Panthers at WJ Findlay Oval this Saturday, with football action commencing at 10am with the thirds.

Meanwhile, Wangaratta take on one of the best home-ground teams in the competition this weekend when they head up the Great Alpine Road to take on Myrtleford at McNamara Reserve.

The Saints have lost only one match at their fortress since the start of last season, but if there’s any team who can bring down the walls, it’s the Magpies.

The black and white have been on a tear through season 2026, sitting second on the ladder with a seven-match winning streak.

They have proven form against Myrtleford, having knocked the tricolours off in their round five match by a whopping 51 points, and now, a month on, they’ll be looking to do the deed once more.