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Windfall for turf club ahead of spring racing carnival

<p>WINDFALL: Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo said the funding would be injected into the local community to help grow the popular event. </p>\\n
<p>WINDFALL: Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo said the funding would be injected into the local community to help grow the popular event. </p>\\n

WINDFALL: Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo said the funding would be injected into the local community to help grow the popular event.

Wangaratta Turf Club receives $14,400 for Melbourne Cup day races
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 29, 2026 • 02:00

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