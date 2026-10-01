Winter wrapped up for table tennis

The winter competition of the Wangaratta Table Tennis Association came to an exciting conclusion on Wednesday 16 September, when the season’s grand finals were played. A grade The winter competition premiers are Nathan Vincent Contracting (Evan Kibble, Tom Brown and Nathan Vincent) who defeated Boralma Berkshire (John Bajada, Sienna Bajada and John Wright), final rubber score 6/3. Individual match results (singles): NVC - Tom Brown 3, Evan Kibble 1, Nathan Vincent 1. Boralma Berkshire - John Wright 2. Each team took a doubles win, with Tom Brown/Nathan Vincent and John Wright/John Bajada successful. B grade Premiers, Nathan Vincent Contracting (James Loughnan and Jesse O’Brien) def Auto 8 (Phil Fitzgerald and Andrew Holmes), final rubber score 5/0. Loughnan won both singles matches with relative ease, while his teammate O’Brien fought hard to win both his singles over Fitzgerald and Holmes, albeit with the narrowest of margins 11/9 in the seventh game of both matches. It was a clean sweep premiership victory for the pair. C grade Yellow Boots (Paul Hughes, Jesse Hughes) def North East Ag & Industrial (Isaac Hackett, Matt Curran), final rubber score 3/1. Paul took both his singles comfortably putting in a consistent measured performance. When the final singles rubber was narrowly clinched by Jesse 12/10 in the seventh game over Hackett, the victory for Yellow Boots was sealed. The successful conclusion of the winter competition was celebrated during a social gathering when trophies and shields were presented to winners of both the winter competition and the Club Championships held earlier in the season. In addition, special awards were presented. A grade Consistency Award - Nic Notarianni Memorial Shield: Andrew Lindner. B grade Consistency Award: James Loughnan. C grade Consistency Award: Renee McCarthy. Most Improved Junior: Vedanshi Motepalli. Quality Award for Best Club Person: Julie Lindner. Congratulations to all senior and junior players for their achievements over the winter season. Play will recommence after the Wangaratta Show, with a muster night on Wednesday 14 October prior to the Spring competition - new players are welcome. Enquiries: Tom Brown (president), 0429 809 927.