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Winter wrapped up for table tennis

<p>SIMPLY THE BEST: A grade premiers Tom Brown, Evan Kibble and Nathan Vincent from Nathan Vincent Contracting.</p>\\n
<p>SIMPLY THE BEST: A grade premiers Tom Brown, Evan Kibble and Nathan Vincent from Nathan Vincent Contracting.</p>\\n

SIMPLY THE BEST: A grade premiers Tom Brown, Evan Kibble and Nathan Vincent from Nathan Vincent Contracting.

Premiers were crowned with a round of grand final showdowns
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026