WLTCP aggregate tennis comp ramps up

We’re over a month into the 2026/27 Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Croquet and Pickleball Club senior aggregate season, and the cream of the competition is starting to rise to the top. Ryan Patterson (22-9) continued his impressive form in section one, claiming top honours, ahead of Henry Dean (20-15) and Barry Sullivan (17-17). Mark Brown came in with 13-19, while Kevin Callahan’s 12-24 was the weakest among the bunch. In section two, it was a great day to be Mick Cavallin, who cruised to the top with 24-16, narrowly beating out Matt Curran’s 22-17. Frank Harris managed 18-19, while Thomas McDonald (16-21) and Brian Scobie (16-23) weren’t too far behind. John Mansfield took the chocolates in section three with 21-12, with Andrew Cope (19-14) hot on his heels. There wasn’t much separating Mason Scholes (17-15) and Ken Parker (17-17), while Noel Boyd was a fair way back with his 8-24. In section four, Greg Renner (22-15) managed to beat out Alan Busk (21-16), with Andrew Lindsay (18-19) and Mark Gorman (13-24) not too far behind. Section five saw Pat Flynn victorious, his 23-13 beating out Terry Flynn (19-12) for top billing. Zac Williamson and Des Steele shared their score of 17-18, while Jay Canning lagged behind with 8-23. It was tight at the top in section six, with Peter Curran (23-16) holding the edge over compatriots Max McAuliffe (20-19), Cam Vincent (19-21), Russel O’Brien (18-19), and Cate Geard (16-21). The season continues this Saturday at the courts in Merriwa Park. Results Section: 1 - Ryan Patterson 22-9, Henry Dean 20-15, Barry Sullivan 17-17, Mark Brown 13-19, Kevin Callahan 12-24. Section: 2 - Mick Cavallin 24-16, Matt Curran 22-17, Frank Harris 18-19, Thomas McDonald 16-21, Brian Scobie 16-23. Section: 3 - John Mansfield 21-12, Andrew Cope 19-14, Mason Scholes 17-15, Ken Parker 17-17, Noel Boyd 8-24. Section: 4 - Greg Renner 22-15, Alan Busk 21-16, Andrew Lindsay 18-19, Mark Gorman 13-24. Section: 5 - Pat Flynn 23-13, Terry Flynn 19-12, Zac Williamson 17-18, Des Steele 17-18, Jay Canning 8-23. Section: 6 - Peter Curran 23-16, Max McAuliffe 20-19, Cam Vincent 19-21, Russel O'Brien 18-19, Cate Geard 16-21.