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WLTCP aggregate tennis comp ramps up

<p>SUPER SHOT: Mick Cavallin leans into the forehand. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>SUPER SHOT: Mick Cavallin leans into the forehand. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

SUPER SHOT: Mick Cavallin leans into the forehand. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Round five showed just how tight the competition is
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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