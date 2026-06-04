Seven-year-old Boweya rider Clancy Heather has placed fourth in her trot pole class at the 2025 Pony Club International Alliance Virtual Equitation Jumping Competition, an international event hosted by the New Zealand Pony Club.

The Wangaratta Primary School student was one of the youngest competitors in the prestigious international event, which brought together riders from across the globe, including the United States, South Africa, New Zealand and China.

Heather, who has been riding since she was four and has been a member of the Wangaratta Pony Club for the past two years, said it was exciting to compete and she was proud to be selected.

“I didn't know pony club had international competitions until Mum asked if I wanted to apply, so there were lots of new things and experiences,” she said.

Equitation classes focus on rider position, effectiveness of aids, rhythm and overall presentation, celebrating thoughtful, balanced riding and harmony with the horse.

“After being selected, we were given a map of the course and told we had to film ourselves riding it within a set timeframe,” Heather said.

“My dad, mum, uncle James, sister Rory and brother Lane helped me set up the jumping course at Wangaratta Pony Club, and then Mum filmed me riding it.

“Everyone then uploaded their videos to the event platform for the judge to watch.

“It was fun to be able to watch people from all over the world ride.”

Heather said her favourite part of the competition was riding her pony Kalkee Kiss'n'Tell, affectionately known as Amber, and improving together.

“I had only been back riding Amber for a few months because she fractured her knee at the start of 2025, and I wasn’t able to ride her for about six months.”

Heather's father, Nick Heather, said the family was proud of her achievement.

“She has loved horses since she was little and puts a lot of effort into her riding, riding six days a week no matter the weather,” he said.