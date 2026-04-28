This weekend, Wangaratta Rovers' youngest female footy teams, the under 12s and 15s, went to Bunton Park to face off against North Albury Football Club.

The under 18s and Open Women had a bye for the weekend.

The Wangaratta Rovers under 12 girls were challenged by a quick and skilful North Albury side on Sunday morning, with the home team opening the game at pace and maintaining control across all four quarters.

While the scoreboard pressure was significant, the Rovers players continued to show enthusiasm, resilience and a positive team attitude.

They worked hard to apply defensive pressure and created several forward entries, finishing with three behinds as reward for their persistence.

The match provided valuable learning opportunities and important game experience as the group continues to grow in confidence and skill.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.3 (3) defeated by North Albury 13.21 (99).

Best players: Sophie Bell, Alyxia Tremellen, Cassidy Thomson, Emily McIntosh, Aisha Donovan, Lara Browne.

The under 15 girls contest saw Wangaratta Rovers take on a disciplined North Albury lineup, with the hosts building their lead steadily through consistent ball movement and strong structure.

Wangaratta put in a determined defensive effort, particularly through the middle stages of the match, as they worked hard to contest possession and support one another around the ground.

Despite limited scoring chances, the Rovers maintained their intent and finished the game with a behind in the final quarter.

The outing offered plenty of positives in terms of effort and teamwork as the players continue their development throughout the season.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.1 (1) defeated by North Albury 8.8 (56).

Best players: Isabelle Foster, Hazel Sutherland, Isabel Walker, Paige-Lee Dummett, Jasmine Haack, Milly Bihun.

All four Rovers teams are in action this weekend, welcoming Lavington Panthers to WJ Findlay Oval on Sunday, 3 May, with footy action kicking off from 9.30am.