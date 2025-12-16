A severe heatwave warning has been issued until Friday, 19 December for Northern Country, North East, East Gippsland, West and South Gippsland and North Central.

Maximum temperatures in the low 30s to high 30s from Wednesday, reaching the low 40s about northern districts on Thursday.

Overnight minimum temperatures in the mid to high teens, reaching around 20 about the northern districts from Thursday.

Severe heatwave conditions are developing and are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday before easing from the south during Friday and Saturday as milder southeast to southwesterly winds extend across the state.

Locations likely to be impacted include Wangaratta, Albury-Wodonga, Bendigo, Bright, Corryong, Omeo, Echuca, Mansfield, Shepparton, Seymour and Yarrawonga.

To keep up to date, visit https://www.bom.gov.au/.