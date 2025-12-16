Boys to the Bush Ltd has received $50,000, including GST, to continue delivering a breakfast program to young boys, and to expand the existing cooking program teaching boys to garden and fish across North East Victoria.

This funding will be used to support their programs in 2026 and 2027, starting at the beginning of term one and concluding at the end of term two in 2027, benefitting four hubs: Wangaratta, Wodonga, Bendigo, and Echuca.

This comes as part of the state government’s Community Food Relief Program, aimed at boosting supplies for large-scale food relief organisations and supports volunteers on the frontline.

Boys to the Bush Wangaratta location manager Matt Dillon said they are grateful for the grant and it will make a huge impact on the boys in their programs.

A significant portion of the grant, $28,000, will be allocated to the "good feeds program" for breakfast club essentials.

Matt said this addresses the issue of many boys in the programs who often don't eat breakfast or go a long time but between meals.

"The aim is to teach healthy habits and eating well, and eating the right food is paramount," he said.

"The philosophy behind this is 'if you win the morning, you win the day'."

Additionally, $12,800 will be used for cooking equipment, food, storage, and free standing infrastructure for the cooking program.

Matt said the goal is to teach boys really healthy but easy meals.

"We want to emphasise that you don't have to spend heaps of money and heaps of time to prepare healthy meals," he said.

"The grant will also cover crockery and cutlery and food safe containers so they can take back food to their families or their care home."

Furthermore, $4000 will be dedicated to the Boys to the Bush kitchen garden and fresh fresh water food supplies.

Matt said the boys are actively involved in watering, weeding and planting their garden.

"This fosters a sense of connection, as they feel connected to something, contributing and making a difference," he said.

"As well as getting to see something through from the beginning.

"These programs are all about teaching healthy habits and long-term practical skills the boys will be able to use throughout their lives, benefitting both them as individuals and the community.

"The program also includes activities like fishing in nearby waterways, where they can learn to fish responsibly and look after environment."

The Victorian Budget 2025/26 delivers $18 million to expand food relief right across Victoria – bringing the total investment in food security to more than $74 million.

A full list of grant recipients is available at vic.gov.au/community-food-relief-program-local-grants.