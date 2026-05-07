The Victorian Farmers Federation has welcomed the securing of 10 million litres of diesel that will be held in reserve if the top level of fuel scarcity is reached.

An announcement was made on Tuesday by the Victorian government that the high volume of diesel had been acquired.

It confirmed the reserve would only be released if Level 4 of the National Fuel Security Plan is activated.

VFF acting president Peter Star said it was a sensible step to strengthen confidence across the sector and a step in the right direction after sustained advocacy from farmers and the industry.

“Securing this vital diesel reserve is a practical and welcome move that gives farmers greater confidence after one of the most volatile periods in recent memory,” Mr Star said.

“Farmers have been at the coal face and bearing the brunt of diesel scarcity.

"Without a reliable supply of diesel, our industry grinds to a halt and so does our ability to produce food and fibre.

"This move will help ensure farmers can keep farming and providing food for our supermarket shelves.”

The VFF has been advocating for the industry fuel reserve.

Mr Star said the next logical step is working towards the ability to store more fuel on-farm to help cushion farmers from any future shock.

He said while the reserve provides an important safeguard and will help farmers plan with greater certainty, it must be part of a broader, coordinated approach to supporting agriculture.

“Fuel security is essential, but it’s only one piece of the puzzle," he said.

"Farmers are still dealing with high input costs, tight margins and ongoing seasonal challenges.

“The reality is farmers have already had to absorb eye-watering cost blowouts for inputs.

"We need the federal government to step up with meaningful financial support to ensure farm businesses can remain viable and productive.

“Backing farmers with the right support protects our food supplies and delivers benefits right across the economy.”

The VFF will continue working with both state and federal governments to deliver practical outcomes for farming families and regional communities.

Premier Jacinta Allan said regional communities rely on a strong harvest and that starts with knowing fuel will be there when it’s needed.

“Backing farmers means backing local jobs and businesses and keeping grocery prices down for everyone,” she said.