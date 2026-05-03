April delivered a typically autumnal mix for Wangaratta, with warm days early in the month giving way to cooler nights and settled conditions as the month progressed.

According to Bureau of Meteorology observations from the Wangaratta Aerodrome weather station, the mean maximum temperature for April was 22.7 degrees, just about on par with the historical mean of 22.6 degrees.

The city's mean minimum sat at 6.2 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees below the historical mean for the month.

These figures reflect a month that was generally mild by day but often crisp overnight.

The warmest day of the month occurred at the start of April, when the mercury climbed to 29.4 degrees on 1 April.

In contrast, some chilly mornings were recorded later in the month, with the coldest minimum dropping to -1.6 degrees on 19 April.

Rainfall was modest across the month, with a total of 23.6mm recorded, significantly below the historical mean of 38mm.

Most of this rain fell during the first half of April, including a wetter period around 6-10 April, before conditions became mostly dry and stable through the latter part of the month.

Winds were generally light to moderate, with the strongest gust reaching 50 kilometres per hour from the west south west on 16 April.

The bureau's long-range forecast from May to July shows rainfall is likely to be below average for much of eastern Australia and parts of the south, daytime temperatures are likely to be above average for most of Australia, and overnight temperatures are likely to be above average for most of Australia.