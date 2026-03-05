Music lovers gathered around the Steinway Grand Piano for the first Steinway on Stage concert for 2026, held in the Alpine MDF Theatre at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) on 25 February.

A sell-out crowd came to hear local piano tutor Celeste Cari present a recital entitled Sunshine and Moonlight, exploring the qualities of light and dark through music for the piano.

Ms Cari said it was a real privilege to play the Steinway; a magnificent, handcrafted, concert grand piano which arrived in Wangaratta from Steinway & Sons in Hamburg, Germany in 1963.

"The instrument’s responsiveness, dynamic range, resonance, and tonal depth made it such a delight to play," she said.

"The colours and nuances it allows you to draw out are truly special - it offers a level of expressiveness that elevates the music in a way few instruments can.

"The clarity and richness of the sound create a beautiful, immersive experience for performers and audiences."

Ms Cari said it was also very special to perform to a sold-out audience, who got to have a close encounter with the prestigious piano.

"There was a strong sense of community support in the room, creating an atmosphere that felt both intimate and celebratory," she said.

"It’s wonderful to see such a noteworthy interest in live music and local performances within the community."

The next Steinway on Stage event will be held on Wednesday, 13 May from 6pm, and features Emma Lang and a string quartet, drawn from members of the Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra.

While on-stage seating for the recital is now sold out, general seating in the stalls is available from the box office, or by visiting wpacc.com.au.

The concerts are presented by the Rural City of Wangaratta, WPACC, and the newly formed Goulburn and North East Arts Alliance (GANEAA) Steinway Interest Group – Friends of the Steinway.

Anyone interested in becoming an associate of the Friends of the Steinway group, helping to secure the future of exceptional piano performance in Wangaratta, is encouraged to join their mailing list by contacting 0439 040 868 (text preferred) or leave a message.