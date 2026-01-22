A joint exhibition by North East Victorian artists Linda Buller and Sheree Ridley will be the first for this year at Wangaratta's Art Gallery on Ovens.

Called Sacred Ground, it recognises the different ways both artists' abstract works arise from a deep respect for the inner and outer landscapes we inhabit.

For Sheree, this sacredness is found in the land itself – in soil, stone, memory and earth tones - her work involving abstract, intuitive mark-making and interpretation of the land.

For Linda, it emerges as an inner terrain expressed through vibrant, decorative abstraction – works that often resemble flowers or organic forms, though they are entirely non-representational.

Based in Wahgunyah, Linda is an established artist who has been painting and exhibiting for many years in Australia and overseas, while Sheree, recently settled in Wangaratta, is an emerging artist who has exhibited several times.

"Sheree and I come from very different places in life and in our art practices, which is part of what makes this exhibition so special," said Linda.

"Painting has been a lifelong companion for me – a way of processing the world, finding balance and expressing inner landscapes through colour, movement and abstraction.

"My paintings are intuitive, layered and alive with colour and movement.

"Sheree's work is deeply connected to land and place, using beautiful ochres, muted greys and mineral tones that feel grounded, ancient and contemplative, inspired by the rich landscapes surrounding regional Victoria."

Neither artist has exhibited at the Art Gallery on Ovens before, and Linda said she felt it was a wonderful opportunity to share a show and support each other.

"A joint exhibition felt right because our approaches are so different, yet complementary," she said.

"Together they create a conversation between generations, between earth and bloom, between the quiet and the exuberant."

Visitors can expect to see 12 abstract works on display - six from each artist.

While Sheree’s paintings offer a sense of stillness, grounding and elemental presence, Linda's have a more expressive, luminous and energetic quality.

There will be an opportunity to meet Linda Buller and Sheree Ridley when an opening celebration is held at the gallery in the laneway off Murphy Street on Friday, 23 January from 6pm to 8.30pm, with the exhibition to run until 2 February.

*

What's on in brief

Rubber Duck Regatta at Gentle Annie

The King River and District Fishing Club will hold its annual Rubber Duck Regatta on Saturday, 24 January at the Gentle Annie Caravan Park and Camping Reserve in Whitfield.

The family-friendly fundraising event is free to attend with a barbecue from 12 noon, prizes for best duck-themed outfit and best "pimped up" rubber duck on display in both junior and adult sections, plus the chance to win a prize valued at up to $500 in the big race.

A small number of ducks are still available for adoption for $5, with all to be adopted before race day, available from the Moyhu General Store or by contacting the club on Facebook.

*

Summer Sizzle at the splash park

Celebrate summer fun at the Summer Sizzle being held at the Wangaratta Splash Park in Mitchell Avenue on Monday, 26 January.

There will be a barbecue cook-off plus activities for the whole family from 10am to 2pm and entry is free.

*

Myrtleford Farmers Market on Saturday

The Myrtleford Farmers Market is on this Saturday, 24 January at the Piazza, in the heart of Myrtleford, from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

The market is accredited by the Victorian Farmers Market Association, meaning customers are guaranteed access to quality, freshly harvested produce whilst supporting local farmers and directly putting money back into local communities.

*

Alpine Arts Trail Open in Kiewa Valley

The Alpine Arts Trail Open Studios returns for its second edition across this January long weekend, inviting locals and visitors to experience the region's premier visual arts event in the Kiewa Valley.

Eight studios will be open across the valley - in Tawonga, Tawonga South, Mt Beauty and Bogong Village - from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, with nine artists taking part in this self-guided event.

Visitors are invited to travel the trail at their own pace, meet artists face-to-face, and gain insight into the creative processes behind the work, including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media and more, and entry is free.

*

Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club Australia Day tournament

The Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club Australia Day three-day tournament is a getaway event for families and groups to have a little fun over the school holidays.

The event attracts around 400 players, mostly from the Melbourne area, and 2026 will be the 100th running of the event.

The open grade players provide a tennis spectacle hard to match anywhere on grass courts, with play from 9am to 7pm daily at Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Croquet Pickleball Club.

*

Wangaratta Sports Carnival at the showgrounds

The Wangaratta Sports Carnival will be held at the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Saturday, January 24, featuring the Wangaratta Gift under lights.

Entry is free (gold coin appreciated) with gates open from 9am, woodchopping competition from 10.30am, running events from 2.30pm and a variety of entertainment and refreshments available.

*