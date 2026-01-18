Kait James: Red Flags, a touring exhibition, will visit the Wangaratta Art Gallery from 24 January to 22 March.

The exhibition is Wadawurrung artist Kait James’ most ambitious solo exhibition to date.

Since 2018, James has been carving out a unique visual language based in the reappropriation of racialised products.

Colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’, these mass-produced, commercial objects range from souvenir tea towels and pennant flags to children’s dolls and ceramic figurines.

Primarily created from the 1950s through to the 1980s for consumption by non-Indigenous tourists, they depict culturally insensitive and racially stereotyped imagery, designs and motifs.

In a practice of subversion, James embroiders into and on top of these products, embedding language and imagery to forge new narratives linked to contemporary political campaigns and debates.

Kait James: Red Flags is a Warrnambool Art Gallery exhibition, curated by Aaron Bradbrook and touring nationally with NETS Victoria.

Kait James will speak at the gallery before an official opening celebration is held on Friday, 30 January at 5pm, with all welcome to attend.