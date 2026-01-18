An exhibition called Reconfigured is being held at the Benalla Art Gallery's temporary home at 75 Bridge Street East in Benalla.

Reconfigured references the gallery’s own process of reconfiguration, as its Modernist building is closed for redevelopment.

A feature of the exhibition is the opportunity for visitors and community members to “reconfigure” a painting by Mark Galea.

The work was created for Mark’s teacher, friend and fellow artist Robert Jacks, and is made up of 36 panels in a 6 x 6 grid.

Mark explained the variable configuration.

“The sequence is random," he said.

"The idea was to be able to reinterpret the work, enabling the owner interaction and authorship over their version of the work.”

Visitors to the pop-up gallery have been able to curate a mock-up version of the painting and then submit their layout for consideration.

The curator is choosing new layouts to change the painting throughout the exhibition period.

Artworks from the Benalla Art Gallery collection including new acquisitions which have yet to be exhibited along with some old favourites, are included in Reconfigured.

Drawing, paintings, photography and sculptures from the collection are complemented by textiles from the Benalla U3A Patchwork and Craft group.

The U3A Patchwork and Craft group meets on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Thursday from 1 to 4 pm at the Seniors and Community Centre.

It is a group for members with skills in patchworking, quilting and other crafts who enjoy each other's support, encouragement and company as they complete existing projects and take on new challenges.

The group create patchwork quilts together and donate these to the local hospital and charities, donated about 25 quilts last year.

Among the artists featured in the exhibition are Waigan Djanghara, Mark Galea, Rosalie Gascoigne, Robert Jacks, Matthew Johnson, Inge King, Eamon O'Toole, Norma Redpath, Madonna Staunton and Guy Stuart.

Reconfigured runs until Monday 26, January.