A new exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery will explore colour through painting, drawing and textiles.

The exhibition, Colour of Puddles, brings together new and existing work by Canberra-based artists Kate Vassallo and James Lieutenant, and Wollongong-based textile artist Boni Cairncross.

The three artists first met in 2011, soon after graduating art school, and over the years they have periodically exhibited together; by chance or design, their works intersect regularly.

Dr Cairncross is a lecturer in Visual Arts: History, Theory, Practice at the University of Wollongong.

Her art practice focuses on extremely labour-intensive textile works and performance art, bringing a meditative and contemplative pace to her works.

James reflects and draws on art history in his colour studies, from Renaissance and Baroque periods through to Colour Fields and Gestural Abstraction.

His work has been exhibited throughout Australia, being awarded various prizes including the 2013 Linden Postcard Prize by Linden Centre for Contemporary Art (Victoria).

Kate has also exhibited widely across Australia and was recently selected for the Dobell Australian Drawing Biennial in 2024 at the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW).

Her largest public art commission has been a series of large-scale wall-to-ceiling paintings at the Canberra Hospital expansion, and like Dr Cairncross, her works are also labour intensive.

Wangaratta Art Gallery director Rachel Arndt said while their individual practices and media differ, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work.

"Colour remains central to each artist’s approach - we are excited to showcase such energetic and vibrant work here in Wangaratta," Ms Arndt said.

The title of the exhibition, Colour of Puddles, was inspired by Roland Barthes’ theory that “colour is a type of bliss” and invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt and discussed, akin to the shifting hues seen on a puddle of recent rain.

Through layering and mark-making, the exhibition celebrates colour’s emotive and transformative power, offering a contemplative experience of its role in contemporary abstraction.

An exhibition opening celebration will be held on Friday, 30 January at 5.30pm, alongside the opening of Kait James: Red Flags in Gallery 1.

The artists will speak to their work in Colour of Puddles on Saturday, 31 January at 11am in Gallery 2, with the exhibition to run from 31 January to 12 April.

*

What's on in brief

Blitz Golf and concert in Yarrawonga

Experience an action-packed weekend at Silverwood's Resort Yarrawonga, where fast-paced golf meets unforgettable live music this Sunday, 25 January.

The debut Yarrawonga Blitz Golf line-up will showcase top AFL, AFLW, NRL and cricket stars on the spectacular Black Bull Golf Course, alongside leading professional golfers, golfing legends and well-known personalities.

Fans will enjoy more than just golf, with live music, DJs, food trucks, bars and interactive activations creating a vibrant atmosphere alongside the on-course action, followed by the After Dark Concert featuring Diesel, Taxiride, Jade Gibson and more.

Blitz Golf runs from 3pm to 6.30pm and tickets are $20 (kids under 12 free) and the After Dark Concert runs from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, with tickets from $99.

*

Wangaratta Woollen Mills guided tours

The Wangaratta Historical Society, in conjunction with Wangaratta Woollen Mills, are hosting guided tours of the iconic Wangaratta Mills prior to its closure and potential demolition.

The tours will be held every second Wednesday from January to March from 10am to 11.30am, with the next being held on Wednesday, 28 January.

Bookings are essential by calling Prue on 0428 454 303 (maximum of 10 people per tour) and a minimum donation of $2 to the Wangaratta Historical Society would be appreciated

*

NECC Show Us Your Wheels night

The North Eastern Car Club (NECC) will host its annual Show Us Your Wheels night on Wednesday, 4 February, inviting motoring enthusiasts and families alike to a celebration of automotive culture at the NECC clubrooms in Nolans Lane, Tarrawingee.

The event serves as a showcase for everything on wheels, from meticulously restored vintage classics and rugged muscle cars to motorsport vehicles and motorcycles - all are welcome.

Gates open at 5.30pm and entry is $10 per display car (gold coin donation for spectators) with food, drinks and a raffle available throughout the evening.

*

Echoes of Pink Floyd in Wangaratta

Celebrate 60 years of iconic British rock band, Pink Floyd, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 7 February at 8pm.

To honour the milestone, every era of Pink Floyd's illustrious career will be celebrated in grand style in a brand-new concert production by Australia’s own Echoes of Pink Floyd.

Echoes of Pink Floyd will take audiences on a mesmerizing journey from the psychedelic sounds of the 1960s to the progressive rock masterpieces and stadium-shaking anthems of their later years, in a show capturing the true essence of Pink Floyd's evolution with precision and passion.

Tickets are available now by visiting wpacc.com.au.

*

Paris to perform at Da Vinci Social Club

Local entertainer Paris Zachariou will present an afternoon of popular music at the Da Vinci Social Club on Sunday, 1 February from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Relax and listen, or get up and dance, as Paris performs songs from the likes of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra to Van Morrison and Jack Johnson, including unforgettable hits from the past to the present.

Tickets are $20 for members ($25 for non-members) which includes afternoon tea, with bookings preferred by contacting Pip on 0409 307 606 or by emailing dvsc.wang@gmail.com.

*