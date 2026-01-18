Wangaratta Players Inc has hit the stage running after a bumper 2025 with a rich and varied program for season 2026.

Three stage productions are scheduled including WROL (Without Rule of Law) by Michaela Jefferey, directed by Abbie Hough and Bec Carta between 13-29 March, When the Rain Stops Falling by Andrew Bovell, directed by C.A. Duff between 3 -11 July, and Constellations by Nick Payne, directed by Nicky Powell, on stage in November

Wangaratta Players Inc production support coordinator Shelley Bovenkamp said there was an air of excited anticipation around the group for the year ahead following last year's box office success.

"It is incredibly exciting to see our community turn out in such strong numbers and to hear how much they have enjoyed our productions," Shelley said.

"Such wonderful support reinforces why we do what we do, and reassures us that we are sharing the right stories, successfully nurturing local talent, and creating live theatre that people genuinely want to experience.

"The feedback we have received following each production in 2025 has given all of our members a real boost of confidence and inspired us to be even more ambitious as we plan for the seasons ahead."

The first production for this year is the coming-of-age teenage drama WROL (Without Rule Of Law), which opens on Friday, 13 March and runs for nine shows over three weeks.

The play follows a group of eighth-graders who, doubtful the world will protect them in a crisis, prepare for life after societal collapse.

Led by 12-year-old Josephine, they combine humour, fear, and fierce independence in a darkly comic story about resilience and growing up in uncertain times.

Tickets are already on sale via Humanitix or scan the QRcode, wherever you see the posters.

Coming to the stage in July will be When The Rain Stops Falling, an Aussie drama set between 1959 and 2039, which weaves together four generations of interconnected stories following Gabriel Law as he retraces his father’s footsteps to uncover a long-buried family mystery.

Spanning continents and decades, the play explores love, loss, and a legacy, as past predictions collide with an uncertain future.

This contemporary dramatic show with elements of speculative dystopia and magical realism will run over two weeks with a total of six shows.

The final production for 2026, Constellations, will be presented in November and will be staged nine times, over three weeks.

Constellations is a 70 minute, one act play that begs the question "what if?" in a moving and inventive love story that explores how small choices can shape an entire life.

Through multiple versions of their relationship, a beekeeper and a quantum physicist experience love, loss, and connection in a universe of infinite possibilities.

Casting for Constellations will take place later in the year beginning with an information session to be advised.

Shelley said it was essential for the company to continue to offer a variety of plays to attract the broadest of audiences as well as performers.

"Variety is essential in a theatre season as it engages a wider cross-section of the community and encourages people to try new experiences," she said.

"A mix of genres and styles not only helps us to grow audiences, it also challenges and energises our members ensuring our season programs always remain relevant, innovative and inclusive."

With such a busy program Shelley said there are many offstage roles to be filled, perfect for new members who wanted to get involved in local theatre.

"Whether it’s sourcing props, assisting with costumes, helping design and build sets, supporting lighting and sound, or handling production administration and promotions, there’s a role for everyone," she said.

"If you have limited time but still want to get involved, you could become a front-of-house team member, welcoming audiences, checking in tickets, serving refreshments or ushering.

"Join us and be part of bringing live theatre to life."

Wangaratta Players also offers many activities, events and benefits to its members and the community.

"One such activity is our Youth Group programs, which were developed to provide an opportunity for children and young people to freely explore their creative expression in a safe and supportive environment," Shelley said.

"Our programs teach stage etiquette, communication skills and community collaboration, equipping young people with lifelong tools that foster focus, commitment, confidence, and positive social engagement.

"In 2026, we will be running two programs each Thursday during school terms.

"Our junior group for ages six to 12 will be held from 4pm until 5pm and our senior group for ages 13 to 17 will be from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

"We currently have some places available, so for more information please email youthgroup@wangarattaplayers.tidymail.co."

To find out more about Wangaratta Players or to get involved visit www.wangarattaplayers.org.au to get started.