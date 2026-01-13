Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as the Rural City of Wangaratta invites everyone to make it unforgettable under a giant mirror ball for an evening of Latin, jazz, and dancing at the much-loved Outdoor Ball on Saturday, 14 February from 6pm to 10pm.

Whether celebrating with a special someone or enjoying the night with family and friends, this free event will have everyone on the dancefloor dancing to music from Fiesta Central, who will bring their Colombian Salsa and Cumbia beats, infused with jazz and tropical styles.

Bring a picnic or enjoy a variety of food and drink options from local vendors on site, including local wines.

For those looking to elevate their experience, VIP table bookings for 10 guests are available online.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said the Outdoor Ball is a highlight of the community calendar.

"This event brings people together to celebrate summer and enjoy wonderful music in a beautiful setting," she said.

"Merriwa Park truly comes alive with sound, light, dance and the iconic mirror ball.”

Don't miss out on the opportunity to dance the night away and create memories under the stars this Valentine’s Day.

The event strictly prohibits BYO alcohol, glass containers, or knives (including cheese knives) and maintains a smoke, vape and drug-free environment, with service dogs are welcome.

It is free to attend, or purchase a $100 VIP table to seat 10 guests by visiting events.humanitix.com/2026-wangaratta-outdoor-ball-table-bookings.