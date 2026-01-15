Get ready for an action-packed weekend at Silverwoods Resort Yarrawonga, where fast-paced golf meets unforgettable live music on 25 January.

From pro athletes to live music and lakeside vibes, Blitz Golf has become one of Australia’s most exciting summer events.

For the very first time, the world’s only professional short-format golf league debuts in Yarrawonga, bringing its fast-paced, fan-first format to the spectacular Black Bull Golf Course on Sunday, 25 January.

Already a phenomenon across Australia, Blitz Golf has redefined the traditional game with its mix of rapid-fire competition, celebrity stars and festival-style entertainment.

Crowds nationwide have embraced the format, and Yarrawonga is set to experience the energy for the first time in what promises to be an unforgettable afternoon.

Set on the banks of the Murray, the Black Bull Golf Course provides the ultimate destination backdrop, combining championship fairways with resort-style holiday vibes.

Fans will enjoy more than just golf, with live music, DJs, food trucks, bars and interactive activations creating a vibrant atmosphere alongside the on-course action.

As the sun sets, the excitement continues with the After Dark Concert presented by Lotus Living and headlined by Australian music legend, Diesel.

Featuring performances from Taxiride, and featuring Jason Singh, Natasha Pinto, Jade Gibson and DJ Grand Master Baitz, bringing the perfect finale of live music and summer energy to the lakeside.

The debut Yarrawonga line-up will showcase top AFL, AFLW, NRL and cricket stars, alongside leading professional golfers, golfing legends and well-known personalities including Glenn Maxwell, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Matt Stubbs, Zach Murray and many more.

Blitz Golf will be held on Sunday, 25 January at Black Bull Golf Course at Silverwood's Resort in Yarrawonga from 3pm to 6.30pm, with the After Dark concert to be held from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Blitz Golf tickets are $20 (kids under 12 free) with After Dark Concert tickets from $99.