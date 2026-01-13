After sell-out shows across Australia in 2024, Cameo Rascale Entertainment will present Cirque Nouvelle - a new evolution of circus - at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Tuesday, 20 January.

The internationally acclaimed all-star cast is back and ready to present a truly unique and versatile production which promises to thrill audience members of all ages.

The multitalented line up of circus performers - each world class in their own right - have combined their acrobatic, juggling, aerial and balancing talents together to create a show like no other.

This outstanding cast is led by a quirky ringmaster struggling with a fear common among us all, a fear of change.

Cirque Nouvelle explores the elemental theme of old versus new and how circus has changed over the years from the classic ‘Big Top’ featuring performing animals, to the now modern-day circus headlining in state-of-the-art theatres around the world, with extravagant technology, lighting and costuming.

Cirque Nouvelle is co-produced by talented husband-and-wife duo James and Rebecca Capener, who have over 10 years' experience in the high-energy, multidimensional artform of circus performance around the world.

This latest production intertwines the classic circus elements audiences have grown to love with the latest innovations and spectacular special effects, set around a relatable storyline about preserving heritage while embracing change.

Jam-packed with exciting acts and amazing feats which have to be seen to be believed, come on a heart-warming journey which is sure to thrill, captivate and amaze the whole family.

The show starts at the 6pm and tickets are available now at wpacc.com.au.

What's On in brief

Wangaratta Repair Café at the market

The Wangaratta Repair Café team will hold its next repair event at the Wangaratta Community Market at Moore Than Swimming on Mason Street on Sunday from 8am to 12pm.

Along with a great mix of stallholders at the market to visit, it will be an opportunity to bring along your broken items, get them repaired and help keep them out of landfill.

Wangaratta Woollen Mills guided tours

The Wangaratta Historical Society, in conjunction with Wangaratta Woollen Mills, are hosting guided tours of the iconic Wangaratta Mills prior to its closure and potential demolition.

The tours will be held every second Wednesday from January to March from 10am to 11.30am, beginning on Wednesday, 14 January (with the next on Wednesday, 28 January).

Bookings are essential by calling Prue on 0428 454 303 (maximum of 10 people per tour) and a minimum donation of $2 to the Wangaratta Historical Society would be appreciated

ABBA tribute show returns to Wangaratta

The world’s number one ABBA tribute show, Bjorn Again, hits the stage for one night only at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday, 13 February 7.30pm.

It will be a Super Trouper celebration of ABBA and their timeless music the whole family will love, with all the glitter, glam and greatest hits, presented with dazzling energy, great vocals and outrageous costumes, by a band who has performed in over 120 countries around the world.

Expect all the classics including SOS, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Fernando, Knowing Me, Knowing You and many more, performed with a cheeky sense of humour and signature Bjorn Again magic.

Secure your tickets by visiting wpacc.com.au.

Outdoor Ball at Merriwa Park

Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening under the stars at Merriwa Park when the Rural City of Wangaratta presents the annual Outdoor Ball on Saturday, 14 February from 6pm to 10pm.

Dance the night away to the salsa music of Fiesta Central, who will bring their Colombian Salsa and Cumbia beats, infused with jazz and tropical styles to the evening.

There will also be local beers, wines and food available for purchase (no BYO alcohol permitted) or bring your own picnic, with entry free, but a premium table in a prime viewing area for up to 10 guests may also be reserved for just $100 by visiting wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Hello-Summer-202526/Outdoor-Ball-2026.

WPACC season launch in February

THE Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) will hold its 2026 Season Launch in the Alpine MDF Theatre on Wednesday, 4 February from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Following a year of planning and curation, the WPACC team will unveil a vibrant new season featuring a diverse range of performances, from music and drama to comedy, dance, contemporary circus and exceptional Australian storytelling, tailored to suit all ages and interests.

As part of the evening’s celebrations, WPACC will also introduce and formally welcome its new café and catering services operator, Adam Pizzini, who will be providing refreshed hospitality services at the venue from February.

All are invited to join the festivities, with entry free (no RSVP required).

Mt Buller Sprint returns to Australian Tarmac Rally Calendar

Australian Tarmac Rally (ATR) has announced the return of one of the most iconic events on the tarmac rally calendar: the Mt Buller Sprint, taking place from February 13 to 15.

In 2026, ATR is bringing back the original hill climb format, paying homage to the event’s roots that made it renowned in the early 2000s, which was run under Mountain Motorsports.

Competitors will tackle the legendary ascent from Mirimbah to the summit of Mount Buller, with multiple runs across the weekend promising an exhilarating first round to the Australian Tarmac Rally Championship.

Entry applications are strictly limited to just 80 full competition vehicles, ensuring an elite and highly competitive field, with more information via the ATR website or through the WOLF Sports platform.

