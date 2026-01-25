A popular art show in its ninth-year drawing hundreds of entries is set to showcase artistic talent across a variety of mediums in March.

Arts Rutherglen is reminding artists from across the shire not to miss the closing date of 8 February for its 2026 Tastes of Art Prize.

A substantial $16,900 prize pool is offered for major awards as part of the celebration of creativity.

Categories cover painting/mixed media, work on paper, photography and 3D artworks as well as prizes for young creatives in the youth sections.

Arts Rutherglen committee member and an organiser for the event Irena Webster, said a main aim for this year’s show was to keep building youth participation

(12 to 18 years old).

“We have been fortunate to have increased sponsorship from Indigo Shire Council with four $250 winning prizes for youth,” she said.

“Rutherglen Rotary Club has also donated two encouragement awards of $150 each.

“We want to promote young artists and display their work in a carefully curated and professional gallery space.”

Ms Webster said people benefit from art in its many forms as it inspires creativity and builds self-esteem through expression.

“It also portrays a young person's political and emotional perspective of the world, and young people need their space in the adult world,” she said.

She said added benefits included improving fine motor skills and academic performance while art can be restful, relaxing and fun.

Ms Webster said Arts Rutherglen is optimistic in exceeding the number of 100 entries received from youth for the 2025 event.

The Tastes of Arts Prize attracts entries from across North East Victoria and Riverina with marketing for this year’s event taken further afield to central NSW and Canberra.

“We offer free delivery for artworks from Melbourne and Mildura too,” she said.

Ms Webster said Arts Rutherglen is welcoming returning exhibitors while hoping to attract artists working across all mediums who have not previously entered.

Winners will be announced by this year's judges – Chiltern artists Kirrily Anderson and Nat Ord – at the gala opening at 6.30pm on Friday, 6 March.

Last year the event attracted close to 500 entries, with representation from local artists along with entries from as far away as Queensland and Western Australia.

The Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize 2026 held over Labour Day weekend, complements the Tastes of Rutherglen Wine Festival drawing more than 2000 people to the region.

“The new loops cycling tracks have boosted visitors to Rutherglen over the long weekend and is great for culture vultures, foodies and cyclists,” Ms Webster said.

The exhibition where creative artworks can also be purchased, runs from 7 to 15 March between 10am and 4pm at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall.

Visit artsrutherglen.com.au/tastesofartprize for more information including entry details.