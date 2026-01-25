The Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA) Kids Gallery has welcomed its fifth artist commission, Ruth Davys: Yamandhu wudhagarbinya?, an installation that shares Wiradjuri Language and culture with curious kids.

The title is a Wiradjuri phrase that in English asks, ‘Are you listening?’.

It is an invitation to tune in to the words spoken in the space and perhaps bring more Wiradjuri Language into daily practice.

Young audiences will be guided by Little Ruthie, a puppet who has fun on Country and loves to watch birds, native animals and explore the river and grasslands.

In a new two channel video, plus a series of engaging activities, Ruthie offers an opportunity for visitors to explore our world using Wiradjuri words and to see their home as it has been seen by Wiradjuri people for tens of thousands of years.

Ruth Davys is a Wiradjuri woman who was raised in Uranquinty and is a senior member of the Albury Wiradjuri community.

Davys is an educator, a storyteller, a connector in communities, and an artist, who has presented artwork at the Albury LibraryMuseum, at MAMA, and has a permanent installation on the Yindjamarra Cultural Trail.

The gallery space has been transformed for the exhibition by bringing the outside in.

The colours of Wiradjuri Country fill the room, along with native plants, and rugs and cushions that invite audiences to sit and spend time together.

It is a welcoming space for slowing down and learning new things about the world’s oldest living culture.

Ruth Davys’ projects are presented as part of nginha, an artistic program celebrating the first decade of MAMA in three seasons.