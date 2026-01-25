A poem by Aubrey Cotton-Stapleton

I feel the river calling, calling me

The flowing water not far way

I heed the call

For I know this is where I need to be

I walk beside this river wide

Until I find my perfect place to sit in peace

To wonder with delight

As I hear the water flowing by

Rippling over hidden rocks and fallen branches

These gum trees standing tall along the river banks

Have watched the water flowing for aeons, ages past

They are the sentinels

The guardians of the river world

As I sit here the birds are everywhere

For they too love this sanctuary of peace

There is silence from the world of noise

But my silent river world

Is not so silent

But more my peaceful place to be