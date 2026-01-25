A poem by Aubrey Cotton-Stapleton
I feel the river calling, calling me
The flowing water not far way
I heed the call
For I know this is where I need to be
I walk beside this river wide
Until I find my perfect place to sit in peace
To wonder with delight
As I hear the water flowing by
Rippling over hidden rocks and fallen branches
These gum trees standing tall along the river banks
Have watched the water flowing for aeons, ages past
They are the sentinels
The guardians of the river world
As I sit here the birds are everywhere
For they too love this sanctuary of peace
There is silence from the world of noise
But my silent river world
Is not so silent
But more my peaceful place to be