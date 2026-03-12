The dystopian stage drama WROL (Without Rule of Law) from Wangaratta Players Theatre Company (WPTC) opens at 7pm tonight, Friday, 13 March at the Stage Door Theatre in Evans Street.

The plot follows a group of fiercely prepared youth, convinced the world won’t be able to protect them, who decide they must train for survival and leadership, while navigating individual identities, friendships, fears and what it means to grow up in uncertain times.

Directed by Bec Carta and Abbie Hough, the production features a cast of youthful actors who have worked tirelessly to bring this challenging, but entertaining play to life.

"I'm so excited for Wangaratta audiences to see our production of WROL (Without Rule Of Law)," Bec said.

"The cast and crew have put 100 per cent heart and soul into 'prepping' this thought provoking show.

"The set, designed by Abbie Hough and built by Paul Walker, is an absolute must see.

"I'm still discovering little gems collected and made by Heather Wakefield, our props master.

"Between the script, the actors' performances, the set, the lights, the costumes, the live music, and the refreshments, this show is bound to kick off Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's 2026 season with a memorable bang, and possibly accompanied by some fallout sirens."

Abbie said opening night would be the highly anticipated unveiling of a lengthy creative process.

“WROL has been in our hearts and minds for months, so it’s both exciting and a little terrifying to finally put the world we’ve created out there,” she said.

“The cast and creative team have worked seriously hard, but it’s never really felt like work, it’s been a true labour of love.

“This play is powerful and incredibly relevant, and I truly believe audiences of all ages will be impacted by the experience.

For many in the cast and helping out back stage this will be their first 'adult' production, and for most, it comes with a mix of trepidation and excitement.

For Ginger, who portrays Vic, although she feels a little nervous before opening night, the overwhelming emotion was of excitement.

"The show has really come a long way, and it's looking so good," she said.

"You're always a bit nervous close to opening night, but I'm really confident this is going to come out really well, and I trust the cast to put in lots of work to get this to the best it can be."

Rehearsals have helped Ginger open herself up more for the audience.

"I've learnt to keep myself at a 45-degree angle to open myself up to the audience, as well as not to look down, but instead look up to show the audience your emotion.

"Another important skill I've learnt is not to walk backwards.

"Looking natural on stage is really hard, you don't want to give your back to the audience, but walking backwards just looks unnatural.

"I've learnt to just walk normally, but quickly with urgency and a purpose."

Georgia (Jo) was also nervous as WROL is her first performance in major play, but just as excited for the same reason.

"One big lesson I’ve learnt is how to commit to a play; when you’re in one, it's first priority all the way," she said.

"I've also learnt from being in WROL to become the best actor you can be you can’t just focus on your lines, you have to understand the whole storyline.

"For now I just want to be in as many performances as possible but my dream is to get into NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art)."

Bonnie (Sarah) said it was the most excited she has felt in her life.

"It's kind of like when you're on a rollercoaster and you are just left hanging there before a massive drop," she said.

"I've learned how to collaborate with lots of different people and I learned about more interesting ways to interact with other characters onstage.

"The next production I'm doing is for school and I might be auditioning for some more productions for Players in the future."

Tom (Robbie) was a combination of nervous, excited, confident, and prepared.

"It is the same feeling I always get before a concert or play," he said.

"I have learnt the importance of characterisation, and learnt how to stay in character for long periods of time.

"I hope to be part of more local plays and productions and I'm in the upcoming Galen production of School of Rock."

Alba (Maureen) said she was confident and excited, but also a little bit sad.

"We have been rehearsing for such a long time, and opening night means the weekly rehearsals will come to an end and soon the production will be over," she said.

"I have learnt how to take feedback and apply that to my performing skills.

"I have also learned how to work with people I didn’t know very well before.

"My next stop is AMP'D, a holiday program hosted by Left of Centre Theatre Co. and Sound Garden Music Academy, and in May, a school production."

WROL (Without Rule of Law) opens tonight at 7pm, and continues tomorrow (Saturday) night at 7pm and a matinee at 2pm on Sunday, and then the same with three performances each weekend for the following two weeks.

Tickets on sale via Humanitix or scan the QRcode, wherever you see the posters.