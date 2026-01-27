Wangaratta Art Gallery is proudly presenting Wadawurrung artist Kait James’ most ambitious solo exhibition to date, Kait James: Red Flags, in Gallery 1.

Since 2018, James has been carving out a unique visual language based in the reappropriation of racialised products.

Colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’, these mass-produced, commercial objects range from souvenir tea towels and pennant flags to children’s dolls and ceramic figurines.

Primarily created from the 1950s through to the 1980s for consumption by non-Indigenous tourists, the items depict culturally insensitive and racially stereotyped imagery, designs and motifs.

The exhibition includes tea towels, screen prints, large-scale fabric collages, ceramic wall figurines, and felt pennant flags - all representing their own ‘Red Flags’ based on iconography – known or unknown.

On creating the works and themes for the exhibition, Kait James said it has been "an experience."

"I’ve explored Creation stories, contentious icons of Australia, political pathways, languages lost and found and have uncovered underlying truths of travelling and visiting Country for tourism without knowledge," James said.

"My new works are to be studied by the visitor, and I encourage a second look at each one, as an invitation to dive deeper into culture, Country and conversation.”

Curator of the exhibition, Warrnambool Art Gallery director Aaron Bradbrook, said not only is this collection of works by Kait James an important recording of Australia’s cultural and political history, it also adds present day commentary making it relevant for today’s audiences.

"This expansive and hyper-coloured exhibition presents audiences with the opportunity to delve deeper into Australia’s contentious political history," he said.

"Kait’s playful yet sophisticated deployment of colour and humour penetrates the human consciousness like a warm knife through butter.”

Since beginning her career in 2018, Kait James, represented by Neon Parc, has carved out a practice of subversion.

James’ work, now renowned for its political commentary and pop culture references, is exemplified by her textile practice including embroidery, found imagery, and the reinterpretation of language.

Wangaratta Art Gallery director Rachel Arndt said the gallery was delighted to present the exhibition.

“This remarkable exhibition brings a unique perspective to our community," Ms Arndt said.

"Combining autobiography and wry humour, Kait James’ practice reveals a deep reverence for her culture alongside a glimpse into a shared ‘Australian’ First Nations experience.

"We are pleased to host this important exhibition here in Wangaratta."

Artist Kait James will be in conversation with exhibition curator, Aaron Bradbrook, before the official opening of Kait James: Red Flags on Friday, 30 January at 5pm.

The conversation will be an opportunity for audiences to hear directly from the artist about her practice, how she approaches artmaking, the ideas explored in her artwork, materials and processes used, and broader ideas about contemporary art and First Nations culture.

An exhibition opening celebration will follow at 5.30pm, with all welcome.

Colour of Puddles, featuring new and existing work by artists Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant and Kate Vassallo, will open at the same time.

Kait James will also be hosting a children’s workshop on Saturday, 31 January from 10.30am to 12.30pm, where participants will create their own mini flag embellished with unique messages that they can take home.

Kait James: Red Flags runs until 22 March, with more information at wangarattaartgallery.com.au.