Lyster Opera proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary with a superb new production of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s timeless masterpiece Orphée et Eurydice (Orpheus and Eurydice) — marking their much-anticipated return to Milawa Hall on Saturday, 21 February at 2pm.

This elegant and emotionally charged opera tells the enduring fable of Orpheus, who descends into the underworld to reclaim his beloved Eurydice.

Along the way, he confronts the terrifying Furies of Hell and the radiant Blessed Spirits of Elysium, in one of opera’s most moving journeys from darkness to light.

Featuring a dazzling cast and Gluck’s classic, stirring score, this production promises to be both visually and musically captivating.

Gluck composed the Paris version of Orpheus and Eurydice in 1774, expanding and refining the score and assigning the title role to a tenor.

While the Orpheus myth continues to inspire new retellings, Gluck’s emotionally direct and profoundly human setting remains the definitive operatic version.

Lyster Opera is thrilled to welcome back acclaimed tenor Hew Wagner, who takes on the demanding role of Orphée (Orpheus)—one of the most challenging in the repertoire, requiring exceptional stamina, musical eloquence, and dramatic intensity.

This performance is sung in French with English subtitles, directed by Jamie Moffat, musical direction by Pamela Christie, sets by Blair Parkinson, and costumes by Maddy Connellan.

Jamie said Milawa remains one of the company’s favourite stops, where performances are consistently met with warmth, enthusiasm and a wonderfully engaged audience.

"The company is especially pleased to be returning with a full chamber orchestra, adding a new level of richness and immediacy to this much-loved work," he said.

Orpheus and Eurydice tours regional Victoria between February and April, with the Milawa performance offering audiences a much-anticipated return visit—professional opera presented live, locally, and at an accessible price.

Book early for this unforgettable new staging from one of Australia’s most distinctive regional opera companies.

Seating is unreserved, doors open 30 minutes before the performance which commences at 2pm.

Tickets are available from lysteropera.com.au or by calling 0410 890 388.

*

What's On in brief

Kids workshop at the Wangaratta Art Gallery

Join Wadawurrung artist Kait James for a mini flag making workshop inspired by her exhibition Kait James: Red Flags, at the Wangaratta Art Gallery on Saturday, 31 January from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Kids will create their own mini flag embellished with unique messages they can take home.

Suitable for ages 6-plus, all materials will be supplied (children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult).

Bookings for participants (adults don't need to book) can be made by visiting wangarattaartgallery.com.au/Programs/Kids-Workshop-Mini-Flags-with-Kait-James.

*

WPACC to launch 2026 season

THE Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) will hold its 2026 Season Launch in the Alpine MDF Theatre on Wednesday, 4 February from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Following a year of planning and curation, the WPACC team will unveil a vibrant new season featuring a diverse range of performances, from music and drama to comedy, dance, contemporary circus and exceptional Australian storytelling, tailored to suit all ages and interests.

As part of the evening’s celebrations, WPACC will also introduce and formally welcome its new café and catering services operator, Adam Pizzini, who will be providing refreshed hospitality services at the venue from February.

All are invited to join the festivities, with entry free (no RSVP required).

*

Echoes of Pink Floyd in Wangaratta

Celebrate 60 years of iconic British rock band, Pink Floyd, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 7 February at 8pm.

To honour the milestone, every era of Pink Floyd's illustrious career will be celebrated in grand style in a brand-new concert production by Australia’s own Echoes of Pink Floyd.

Echoes of Pink Floyd will take audiences on a mesmerizing journey from the psychedelic sounds of the 1960s to the progressive rock masterpieces and stadium-shaking anthems of their later years, in a show capturing the true essence of Pink Floyd's evolution with precision and passion.

Tickets are available now by visiting wpacc.com.au.

*

ABBA tribute show returns to Wangaratta

The world’s number one ABBA tribute show, Bjorn Again, hits the stage for one night only at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday, 13 February 7.30pm.

It will be a Super Trouper celebration of ABBA and their timeless music the whole family will love, with all the glitter, glam and greatest hits, presented with dazzling energy, great vocals and outrageous costumes, by a band who has performed in over 120 countries around the world.

Expect all the classics including SOS, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Fernando, Knowing Me, Knowing You and many more, performed with a cheeky sense of humour and signature Bjorn Again magic.

Secure your tickets by visiting wpacc.com.au.

*

Outdoor Ball at Merriwa Park

Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening under the stars at Merriwa Park when the Rural City of Wangaratta presents the annual Outdoor Ball on Saturday, 14 February from 6pm to 10pm.

Dance the night away to the salsa music of Fiesta Central, who will bring their Colombian Salsa and Cumbia beats, infused with jazz and tropical styles to the evening.

There will also be local beers, wines and food available for purchase (no BYO alcohol permitted) or bring your own picnic, with entry free, but a premium table in a prime viewing area for up to 10 guests may also be reserved for just $100 by visiting wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Hello-Summer-202526/Outdoor-Ball-2026.

*