In 2026, Queen Forever celebrates 20 years of electrifying live performances with their Greatest Hits Tour – 20th Anniversary, coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday, 27 February.

This isn’t just a tribute, it’s a full-scale rock spectacle that captures the very essence of Queen, who are considered one of the greatest live rock acts in history, led by the charismatic Freddie Mercury.

Formed in Melbourne in 2006 with the goal of paying tribute to the legendary rock band, Queen Forever is made up of five highly skilled musicians including lead vocalist Gareth Hill, who give a spine-tingling portrayal of Freddie.

There is also guitarist Scott Bastian, who nails Brian May's unforgettable guitar solos, bassist Darryn McLaughlin, drummer Brad Hodge, and keyboardist and backing vocalist, Danny Oakhill.

Since their formation, the band has become one of the most sought-after Queen tribute bands in the world, known for recreating the power, drama and brilliance of Queen in their prime.

The show is a feast of Queen’s most iconic songs — Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Somebody to Love, Radio Ga Ga — performed with jaw-dropping authenticity.

And for the die-hard fans, every concert also features rotating deep cuts, ensuring no two nights are exactly the same.

Queen Forever has built their reputation as hands-down the most entertaining Queen tribute in the world, thrilling audiences with their unmatched live performances and showmanship.

Their shows don’t just entertain, they unite audiences in a shared celebration of music that defined generations.

With upgraded staging, video backdrops and immersive audience interaction, this is Queen Forever’s biggest and most spectacular tour to date.

Be part of the celebration with the show starting at 7.30pm and tickets available at wpacc.com.au.

*

What's On in brief

Lyster Opera performs in Milawa

Lyster Opera is proudly celebrating its tenth anniversary, with a new production of Gluck’s timeless masterpiece Orphée et Eurydice, coming to Milawa Hall on Saturday, 21 February at 2pm.

This elegant and emotionally charged opera tells the enduring fable of Orpheus, who descends into the underworld to reclaim his beloved Eurydice.

Along the way, he confronts the terrifying Furies of Hell and the radiant Blessed Spirits of Elysium, in one of opera’s most moving journeys from darkness to light.

Featuring a dazzling cast, stunning sets and costumes and Gluck’s classic, stirring score, tickets are available by visiting lysteropera.com.au or by calling 0410 890 388.

*

Monthly Happy Dogs walk in Wangaratta

The Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club runs a monthly “Happy Dogs Walk” to promote and encourage dogs and their owners to be involved in social and group interactions in public places.

The club invites all dog owners and their dogs to enjoy a leisurely three to four kilometre walk through parklands and along gentle pathways and footpaths, for no more than one hour duration.

The next walk will be held on Sunday, 22 February commencing at 9.30am from the kennel club (at the showgrounds), with coffee to follow as available.

*

Steinway on Stage with Celeste Cari

Local pianist and piano tutor Celeste Cari will open the Steinway on Stage series for 2026 with a recital entitled Sunshine and Moonlight, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Wednesday, 25 February at 6pm.

Steinway on Stage is an intimate twilight concert featuring Wangaratta’s magnificent Steinway Grand Piano, with the audience seated around the piano on the stage of the Alpine MDF Theatre.

The first half, Sunshine, celebrates brightness, energy, and warmth through works in radiant major keys, including Scarlatti’s Sonata in E major and Haydn’s Allegro con brio from the Sonata in D major, while the Moonlight half transitions into darker tonalities, with Grieg’s Nocturne, Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Debussy’s Clair de Lune, and more.

Tickets are available from the box office or at wpacc.com.au.

*

Laugh with Luke Kidgell at WPACC

After touring the USA, Canada, New Zealand and Europe, Luke Kidgell is back home and will bring his brand-new show Good Intentions, to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Thursday, 26 February at 7.30pm.

Luke is known for his viral crowd-work interactions which often lead to some fairly unusual, yet hilarious encounters, and despite not having much control over his impulsive thoughts, he insists that deep down he means well, and he’s on a mission to prove it.

You’ve seen him on the internet, now it’s time to see him in real life, as Luke tries to prove he really does have good intentions, with tickets available now at wpacc.com.au.

*

Beatles Legacy with special guest Denis Walter

Take a journey through the life of the Beatles and a tip of the hat to the Fab Four's solo careers when Beatles Legacy comes to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 28 February at 7.30pm.

Beatles Legacy is a remarkable tribute act dedicated to faithfully recreating the music, energy, and charisma of the iconic Beatles, involving talented musicians who share an immense passion for the Fab Four’s music.

Enjoy a two-hour musical journey taking the audience from the early Beatles days to their critically acclaimed solo careers, with special guest, Denis Walter, joining the band on stage to sing some of his favourite Beatles songs.

Tickets are available by visiting wpacc.com.au.

*

Sounds in the Shelves at Wangaratta Library

After five years, the much-loved Sounds in the Shelves program returns to Wangaratta Library on Thursday, 5 March at 6.30pm.

Delivered in partnership with Rural City of Wangaratta’s Youth Services and proudly supported by the Amplify Program, the first artist to perform will be young local artist Harrison Kelly, an indie pop musician who writes, produces and performs his own work.

Audience members are invited to BYO nibbles, relax and enjoy an evening of great music in a unique library setting.

Young people under 25 who are interested in performing at Sounds in the Shelves are encouraged to email their expression of interest to youth@wangaratta.vic.gov.au

*