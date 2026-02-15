During Term 4 last year, St Patrick’s students in grade 3, 4 ,5 and 6 were encouraged by their Italian teacher Carolyn Levesque to participate in the annual ‘Premio In Classe 2025’ Italian drawing and writing competition.

Students were encouraged to create a drawing with some words or sentences in Italian exploring the theme of “Italophony: A Language Beyond Borders”.

More than 40 students from St Patrick’s entered the ‘Premio In classe competition’.

This week, the St Patrick’s school community were notified that Edward Hunter from grade 4 was the winner of the Victorian State Primary School ‘Premio In classe’ competition.

Edward received a $100 voucher for his creative drawing and Italian phrases.

All students who entered the competition have been sent certificates for their participation which will be presented to the students at the next school assembly.

The school would like to thank ‘Premio In classe’ for the opportunity for students to be motivated to further develop and continue to learn Italian in such a creative way.

This is the second year the students have participated in the ‘Premio In classe’ competition, and students look forward to a third year of participation this year.