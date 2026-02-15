A new exhibition of watercolour paintings and other works on paper by Jana Brook and Catherine Fuller is being held in the Benalla Art Gallery shop.

Titled Grounded, this compelling showcase brings together two local artists whose work is rooted in deep observation, shared journeys and connection to the landscapes of northeast Victoria.

The connection between Jana Brook and Catherine Fuller was formed at a Benalla Art Gallery workshop, where a shared passion for sketching the rural environment sparked both artistic collaboration and friendship.

Over repeated visits to local sites such as the Winton Wetlands, the artists discovered a mutual sense of renewal and creative focus in the land itself — a feeling they describe as being grounded.

Their works — featuring expressive watercolour techniques — explore this sense of place, capturing the quiet rhythms of paddocks, waterways and open skies that define the region.

Brook, an established watercolourist known for her 'en plein air' practice and meticulous journaling, brings a seasoned eye to her depictions of light and landscape.

Fuller, an emerging artist, brings a playful curiosity and experimental approach to her developing style, adding fresh energy and perspective to the exhibition.

Grounded invites visitors to reflect on how time spent in nature and community can deepen artistic vision and personal connection.

Gallery director Eric Nash said the exhibition features beautifully observed paintings of landscapes distinctive to the region, and is particularly meaningful for Benalla Art Gallery to present.

“We have great admiration for both artists, and it’s deeply rewarding to see the gallery play a role in the formation of their friendship and this collaborative project," he said.

The exhibition runs until March 1 at 75 Bridge Street East in Benalla, with artworks available to purchase and more information at www.benallaartgallery.com.au.