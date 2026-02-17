After a five‑year hiatus, the much‑loved Sounds in the Shelves program is returning to Wangaratta Library, bringing live music back into the heart of the building.

This year’s program is delivered in partnership with Rural City of Wangaratta’s Youth Services and proudly supported by the Amplify Program.

Kicking off the series is talented young local artist Harrison Kelly, an indie‑pop musician who writes, produces, and performs his own work.

Harrison has been playing instruments his whole life and recently released his debut EP, Trust Issues.

Although he has only been composing his own music for around a year, his sound is already making an impression.

Audience members are invited to BYO nibbles, relax, and enjoy an evening of great music in a unique library setting.

Young people under 25 who are interested in performing at Sounds in the Shelves are encouraged to email their expression of interest to youth@wangaratta.vic.gov.au.

The event is on Thursday, 5 March at 6.30pm at Wangaratta Library, 21 Docker Street.