The Wangaratta Concert Band invites the local community to a free evening of music on Monday, 23 February at Rotary Park in Edwards Street from 6.30pm.

The band will showcase a diverse repertoire perfect for all ages, with residents encouraged to pack a picnic, grab a rug or folding chair and settle in for a relaxed night of entertainment.

The performance is a highlight of the Rural City of Wangaratta's Summer in the Parks program.

Following a busy season of successful Christmas and Australia Day shows, the band members have returned to rehearsals with plenty of energy and are eager to share more music with the public.

For more information about the band, contact wangconcertband@gmail.com.